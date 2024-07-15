Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Who Is Carrying The Torch? A BTS Star, Garbage Collector And More

The torch relay was also the chance to pay tribute to victims of the 2015 attacks in the French capital at the Bataclan concert hall and elsewhere. Lassana Bathily, the Mali-born employee who saved lives during an attack at a kosher supermarket, carried the torch at the Pantheon monument

The Torch Relay crossed the Buttes-Chaumont X @paris2024
Olympic medalist Souleymane Cissokho held the Olympic torch during the torch relay at Buttes-Chaumont in Paris. Photo: X/ @Paris2024
info_icon

From the Louvre Museum to the Champs-Elysees, from Paris' posh districts to working-class neighbourhoods, hundreds of people have carried the Olympic torch through the French capital for two days of celebrations before the Summer Games kick off at the end of the month.

Joyful crowds lined up along the route on Sunday and Monday.

“I got super emotional,” BMX world champion Matthias Dandois said after carrying the torch in front of the Eiffel Tower. ”I'm from Paris, and I grew up playing so much sport and watching the Olympics, and it was a dream to be a part of it."

About 10,000 people were chosen to carry the flame across France from the southern city port of Marseille, where it arrived on May 8, to the opening ceremony on July 26. Many are athletes. Others were picked because they represent art, culture and gastronomy, volunteer for charities or are deeply involved in community life.

Dressed in white, they ran at a slow pace to the cheers of spectators.

Francky Mbotto, a 26-year-old middle-distance runner from Central African Republic who lives in Paris, carried the torch near the Arc de Triomphe.

"This is incredible! It's so emotional. It's Olympism that is being highlighted," he said, adding that the relay is meant to deliver a “message of peace.”

Another torchbearer, Eva David, a wheelchair basketball athlete, described it as “a real moment of jubilation.”

Belgian singer Mentissa carried the torch as her songs were played. “Sport and music really bring people together and make us forget our daily lives," she said.

The torch made its grand entrance in Paris for Bastille Day on Sunday with military horse rider Col. Thibaut Vallette, gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Games. It was handed to a relay by students from the multicultural northern suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis in front of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The former world number 1 duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is one of India's strongest gold medal bets at the Paris Olympics. - File/BAI via Badminton Photo
Satwik-Chirag At Paris Olympics Games 2024: Indian Duo Gets Comfortable Draw

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Former World Cup winner Thierry Henry, who leads France's Olympic football team, later carried the flame down the Champs-Elysees avenue.

Among the torchbearers who attracted the most attention was K-Pop icon Jin, a member of the band BTS, who carried it Sunday evening in front of the Louvre.

“It was an honour to be part of such a meaningful moment,” he said, according to his management agency.

Jin's relay drew a significant crowd. Sofia Boukhabla, 23, said she had very little interest in watching the Games but rushed with her friends to see Jin. “He is so cute,” she exclaimed.

Late on Sunday, Ludovic Franceschet, a local garbage collector, brought the flame inside Paris City Hall, where it spent the night under high protection. Franceschet, who seeks to raise environmental awareness with hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram, seized the occasion to remind residents and visitors to put their trash in bins.

The torch relay was also the chance to pay tribute to victims of the 2015 attacks in the French capital at the Bataclan concert hall and elsewhere. Lassana Bathily, the Mali-born employee who saved lives during an attack at a kosher supermarket, carried the torch at the Pantheon monument.

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (R) in France for the Paris Olympics 2024. - Photo: X/ @PakinFrance
Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan To Send 18-Member Contingent Including Arshad Nadeem

BY PTI

Some onlookers found relief from the recent chaos in France.

Isabelle Kling, 70, took a detour from her usual dog-walking route to witness the relay. “It almost makes me want to cry, finally seeing the flame. It's a bit of joy after the disastrous weeks we've had,” she said, alluding to the recent elections in France.

The torch will continue its journey in northern France and through the Paris region before heading back to the French capital.

The Olympic cauldron will be lit after the opening ceremony on the River Seine on July 26.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  5. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: NTK Leader Balasubramanian Hacked To Death In Madurai Days After K Armstrong's Killing
  2. India News LIVE: 2 Judges Appointed To SC; Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter
  3. Mumbai Police Arrests Techie Over Bomb Threat To Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  5. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Ulajh' Trailer Out
  2. Pahlaj Nihalani Quashes Govinda's Claim Of Being Offered A Role In James Cameron's 'Avatar'
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  4. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  5. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Ukraine Peace Summit: Zelenskky Calls On Putin And Russia To Participate In November Peace Talks
  2. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  4. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  5. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player