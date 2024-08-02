Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Gender Test Controversy: Breakaway Boxing President Backs IOC's Eligibility Policies

The now-banished International Boxing Association, which World Boxing hopes to replace, claimed both fighters, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, failed gender eligibility tests at its 2023 world championships after both had competed in amateur boxing for many years

Imane-Khelif-Paris-Olympics-AP-Photo
Imane Khelif and Alngela Carini in action during the boxing women walterweight event at the Paris Olympics 2024. AP Photo
info_icon

The head of the governing body that hopes to run the next Olympic boxing tournament said he supports the IOC's eligibility policies at the Paris Olympics, and he urged those without deep understanding of gender issues to entrust those determinations to medical professionals and scientists. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

World Boxing president Boris Van Der Vorst also told The Associated Press on Thursday that his organization will always put athletes' safety first in developing its own policies on health and gender while recognizing that combat sports sometimes require extra considerations to protect all athletes.

Van Der Vorst still strongly disagrees with critics of the IOC's handling of the Olympic tournament, specifically the eligibility of women's boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan.

“I think it's very important that when people are eligible to compete here, we have to respect them,” Van Der Vorst said. “I think it's a very sad situation for all boxers, everyone involved here."

The now-banished International Boxing Association, which World Boxing hopes to replace, claimed both fighters failed gender eligibility tests at its 2023 world championships after both had competed in amateur boxing for many years.

Khelif won her first Paris bout Thursday when her opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, quit after just 46 seconds. Even though Carini said she wasn't making a political statement about Khelif, Carini's tearful abandonment of the bout became a worldwide sensation on social media and in Western culture wars.

“What happened today, it shouldn't be happening like this," Van Der Vorst told the AP. “The pressure that there is from social media, from the press, from everyone else, it's not very helpful, and it's getting into everyone's head.”

Criticism of the two boxers is based partly in the policies and decisions of the IBA, which has been out of the Olympic movement since 2019 after years of IOC concerns about its leadership, integrity and financial transparency.

The IBA disqualified Khelif from its world championships because of what it said were elevated levels of testosterone, and it stripped Lin of a bronze medal because it claimed she failed to meet unspecified eligibility requirements in a biochemical test.

Van Der Vorst's World Boxing is an alliance of several dozen nations who broke away from the IBA after an internal power struggle failed to oust its Russian president, Umar Kremlev. An IOC task force has run the past two Olympic boxing tournaments.

Italy's Angela Carini (right) fights Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics. - AP
Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOC Saddened By 'Abuse' Received By Boxer Over Gender Row

BY Outlook Sports Desk

If World Boxing gains approval to become the sport's Olympic governing body, it will be in charge of the major tournaments during the Olympic cycle. If World Boxing doesn't succeed, boxing likely will be dropped from the Olympic program.

Van Der Vorst said it's “too early” to know World Boxing's exact policies on gender identity, given the unique physical demands and dangers of boxing.

“First of all, safety above all,” Van Der Vorst said. “But I think with a combat sport, there could be some other reasons how you are going to deal with these kinds of situations.”

The IOC used rules from 2016 in determining boxers' gender eligibility, while several Olympic sports' governing bodies have updated their gender rules over the past three years, including World Aquatics, World Athletics and the International Cycling Union. The governing body for track and field also last year tightened rules on athletes with differences in sex development.

“We will assign our medical committee as soon as possible after these Games to make policy, and they are already in progress,” Van Der Vorst said. “But they have to finalize their policy, and the general issue is very complicated. You need to have good tests, not only the gender tests, but also the medical tests. More importantly, I think it's not up to you and I. It's up to the (professional) people who are involved in (the testing).”

Van Der Vorst and other members of his organization are in Paris as observers — and, occasionally, recruiters of additional nations to join the only governing body with a chance of keeping boxing in the Olympic program when the IOC decides the sport's fate in early 2025. World Boxing currently has 37 members.

World Boxing is also studying the mechanics for the major tournaments that it hopes to run, including the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, in 2026 and the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Both Taiwan and Algeria are still IBA members, but Lin competed in a World Boxing invitational tournament in Pueblo, Colorado, last spring. She lost her opening bout to Brazilian Olympian Jucielen Romeu.

Van Der Vorst left the eventful day disappointed in the wild conclusions and speculation thrown across social media about both fighters.

“I have not seen one single test that is proving that (the boxers are) transgender,” Van Der Vorst said. “That's the reason why it's not very respectful for the boxers who are competing here ... to speak about them in these terms. That's what I'm trying to stress. When there is proof, yeah, that's a different situation. But I haven't seen anything that proves it.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  3. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  3. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  5. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 800 Million Indians Lifted Out Of Poverty 'Simply By Smartphones': UNGA President
  2. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  3. '90% Offline Coaching Centres Will Disappear': Anand Kumar After 3 IAS Aspirants Died In Delhi
  4. Wayanad Landslides: CM Vijayan Orders Withdrawal Of Note Restricting Scientists' Comments On Recent Disaster
  5. ‘Chai And Biscuits On Me’: Rahul Gandhi Claims ED Raid Planned Against Him
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  2. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  3. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel After Hezbollah Commander Killed
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath