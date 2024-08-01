Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Nikhat Zareen's Campaign Ends With Defeat Against China's Wu Yu

Trailing 1-4, Nikhat found a bit more success in the second round as she landed a few straights but Yu managed to connect some telling hooks on the Indian's face. Nikhat ended the round with a few body shots

Nikhat Zareen (in blue) and Chinas Wu Yu during their womens 50kg Round of 16. PTI Photo
India's Nikhat Zareen (in blue) and China's Wu Yu during their women's 50kg Round of 16 boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

In one of the biggest upsets of the Olympic Games boxing competition, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) bowed out after a 0-5 loss to Asian Games gold-medallist Wu Yu, completely outmanoeuvred by the Chinese in a stunningly lopsided bout in Paris on Thursday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Nikhat was unseeded for the Games as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is holding the boxing competition, doesn't recognise the International Boxing Association (IBA), which conducts the world championship.

One of India's strongest medal contenders, Nikhat was put under pressure by the top-seeded reigning flyweight (52kg) world champion in the opening round itself.

Yu was quick off the blocks and though Nikhat tried to counter-attack, she wasn't able to connect. The reason being, Yu's brilliant footwork, which allowed her to consistently switch her stance to avoid the blows.

Trailing 1-4, Nikhat found a bit more success in the second round as she landed a few straights but Yu managed to connect some telling hooks on the Indian's face. Nikhat ended the round with a few body shots.

India's Nikhat Zareen (in Blue) in action at the Round of 32 boxing event at the Paris Olympics. - AP
Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics Highlights: Nikhat's Olympic Dreams End In Rd Of 16

BY Gaurav Thakur

Not much changed in the third round as Nikhat desperately tried to connect but continued to fail due to Yu's nimble movements.

Despite this loss, Nikhat remains one of the most consistent Indian boxers, having won back-to-back gold medals at the World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games besides a bronze in the Asian Games last year.

