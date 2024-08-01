Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics Highlights: Nikhat's Olympic Dreams End In Rd Of 16

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates
Welcome to the live coverage of the Nikhat Zareen vs Wu Yu Round of 16 boxing match at the Paris Olympics
We are about to begin! Remember Wu Yu of China is the world champion in the 52kg category. It is a big challenge for Nikhat in the second round. A win will take her just a step away from an Olympic medal.
The two boxers are in the ring now and the action set to begin. Nikhat in blue and Yu in red.
The bell rings!
Winners goes to last eight while the loser goes home. Here we begin with live action.
Nikhat trying to dominate but some good defensive work from Wu Yu keeps things tight. Crowd has a lot of Indian support and they cheering for Nikhat.
Wu Yu takes first round with a 4:1 decision from the judges. Nikhat needs to come up with something special here.
The Chinese is not letting Nikhat jabs hit her. Some really good defensive work. A small back and forth towards the end of the second round but Wu Yu seems to be in control.
Another split decision in the second round. It is 3:2 in favour of Wu Yu.
Nikhat lands two big right hands on Wu Yu late in the decisive round. Can she impress the judges enough in the final round? Things not looking ver good for Nikhat. We are moving towards the end game.
Nikhat Zareen Is Out Of Paris Olympics!
After two round of split decisions, judges are unanimous in their thinking in the third and final round and it is Wu Yu who has won 5:0.
It was a tough draw for Nikhat and unfortunately she runs into the top seed Wu Yu in the second round only. And she perishes. But Nikhat did not go down without a fight. She was in full attacking mode but her opponent was just too good. An exceptional defensive showing from Wu Yu and Nikhat's Paris Olympics dreams are shattered.
Here is how the judges decided the bout.
Nikhat Zareen, one of India's brightest medal hopes is out of the Paris Olympics. And that will be it from our side today. Keep following us for more action at the Paris Olympics.