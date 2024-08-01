Other Sports

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics Highlights: Nikhat's Olympic Dreams End In Rd Of 16

Catch the highlights of Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu boxing Round of 16 match at the Paris Olympic Games here

G
Gaurav Thakur
1 August 2024
1 August 2024
India's Nikhat Zareen (in Blue) in action at the Round of 32 boxing event at the Paris Olympics. AP
Welcome to the highlights of the Nikhat Zareen vs Wu Yu Round of 16 boxing match at the Paris Olympics. Zareen, one of India's biggest medal hopes, ran into the top seed in the second round and Wu Yu proved to be a bit too god for the Indian. Zareen's Olympic dreams are over for Paris and Wu Yu moves ahead through a unanimous decision.
LIVE UPDATES

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Welcome to the live coverage of the Nikhat Zareen vs Wu Yu Round of 16 boxing match at the Paris Olympics

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

We are about to begin! Remember Wu Yu of China is the world champion in the 52kg category. It is a big challenge for Nikhat in the second round. A win will take her just a step away from an Olympic medal.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

The two boxers are in the ring now and the action set to begin. Nikhat in blue and Yu in red.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

The bell rings!

Winners goes to last eight while the loser goes home. Here we begin with live action.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Nikhat trying to dominate but some good defensive work from Wu Yu keeps things tight. Crowd has a lot of Indian support and they cheering for Nikhat.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Wu Yu takes first round with a 4:1 decision from the judges. Nikhat needs to come up with something special here.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

The Chinese is not letting Nikhat jabs hit her. Some really good defensive work. A small back and forth towards the end of the second round but Wu Yu seems to be in control.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Another split decision in the second round. It is 3:2 in favour of Wu Yu.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Nikhat lands two big right hands on Wu Yu late in the decisive round. Can she impress the judges enough in the final round? Things not looking ver good for Nikhat. We are moving towards the end game.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Nikhat Zareen Is Out Of Paris Olympics!

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

After two round of split decisions, judges are unanimous in their thinking in the third and final round and it is Wu Yu who has won 5:0.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

It was a tough draw for Nikhat and unfortunately she runs into the top seed Wu Yu in the second round only. And she perishes. But Nikhat did not go down without a fight. She was in full attacking mode but her opponent was just too good. An exceptional defensive showing from Wu Yu and Nikhat's Paris Olympics dreams are shattered.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Here is how the judges decided the bout.

Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu Boxing Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Nikhat Zareen, one of India's brightest medal hopes is out of the Paris Olympics. And that will be it from our side today. Keep following us for more action at the Paris Olympics.

