Rajeev Ram (right) with Venus Williams
Rajeev Ram (right) with Venus Williams at Rio Olympics 2016. Photo: Instagram/ @rajeevram318
India’s representation at the upcoming Paris Olympics is beyond its national contingent. There are a handful of athletes with Indian heritage set to compete for their migrated countries, showcasing India’s sporting talent. (More Sports News)

Beyond The Indian Contingent: Global Stars With Indian Roots

 Kanak Jha (Table Tennis, USA)

Kanak Jha isn't just another Indian origin American athlete making waves. He’s a seasoned table tennis player who has made prominent mark on the global stage. He has already been to last two Olympics.

Growing up in a household steeped in Indian culture, young Kanak found his passion in a rather unexpected place: a local community center in California. The table there became his playground, and his talent was quickly apparent. He was a natural, dominating players twice his size.

A four-time US National Champion, Kanak has already made history as the youngest American athlete at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He further solidified his position as a rising star by clinching a medal at the Youth Olympics in Argentina. As he prepares to represent the USA for the third consecutive time at the Paris Olympics.

Amar Dhesi (Wrestling, Canada)

Hailing from Surrey, British Columbia, Amar Dhesi carries the legacy of his Indian heritage on the wrestling mat.

Amar’s father Balbir Singh Dhesi was a former national champion in the Greco-Roman category in the eighties and had trained at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala. He instilled in him a love for the sport from a young age. Growing up in a wrestling-loving family, Dhesi’s journey began at the age of five.

A product of his father’s wrestling club, Dhesi’s talent blossomed over the years. Inspired by wrestling icons like Yogeshwar Dutt, he made his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Since then, his name is making headlines, marked by gold medals at the Pan American Championships and the Commonwealth Games. As he prepares to represent Canada once again at the Paris Olympics.

Rajeev Ram (Tennis, USA)

Rajeev Ram is one of the most known names among the list. He carries the pride of India on the global stage. Born in Denver to Indian parents with a strong academic background, Ram defied family expectations by choosing tennis over academic career paths.

A five-time Grand Slam champion, including an Olympic silver medal in mixed doubles, Ram has achieved remarkable success representing the USA. He teamed up with Venus Williams to clinch the runner up spot in the mixed doubles at 2016 Rio Olympics. He will compete in the men's doubles event. 

Jasneet Nijjar (Women’s 4x400m, Canada)

Jasneet Nijjar is set to make history as the first Indo-Canadian woman to compete in track and field at the Olympics.

The 23-year-old sprinter from British Columbia will be part of Canada’s 4x400m women’s relay team. Her journey began at the age of seven. Inspired by her siblings, and determination led her to this prestigious platform.

Jessica Gaudreault (Water Polo, Canada)

Jessica Gaudreault, a Canadian water polo goalkeeper with deep roots in India's Punjab, is capturing the nation's attention. Born in Ottawa to a mother from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.

Gaudreault’s journey from a summer camp interest to becoming a key player for the Canadian team is inspiring.

With a strong academic background, including a Chemistry degree from Indiana University, Gaudreault is not just a talented athlete but also a well-rounded individual. Her impressive track record includes multiple silver medals at the Pan-American Games, solidifying her position as a key player in the Canadian water polo team.

Prithika Pavade (Table Tennis, France)

Indian origin, Prithika Pavade, 19, is a rising star in the world of table tennis. Her father, a table tennis enthusiast, introduced her to the sport at a young age. Despite her age, Pavade made a remarkable debut at the Tokyo Olympics at just 16.

Juggling academics with her sporting career, the 19-year-old is studying chemistry and environmental science. With a 12th seed in the women's singles event, Pavade is poised to make her mark at the Paris Olympics.

Shanti Pereira (Singapore, Athletics)

Veronica Shanti Pereira, Singapore's sprint queen, is a unique blend of Indian heritage and international success. Her grandparents hailed from Kerala, India, before migrating to Singapore.

Pereira's breakthrough came last year when she ended Singapore's decades-long wait for an Asian Games athletics medal. Crowned the country's Sportswoman of the Year, she will proudly carry the Singaporean flag at the Paris Olympics.

With a children's book based on her life and a place in the 100m race, Pereira is not just an athlete but a role model inspiring a generation.

