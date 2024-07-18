Other Sports

Centre To Launch Phase 2 Of Khelo India Rising Talent Identification Programme On July 19

The government-run programme aims to conduct 20 lakh assessments across the country throughout the year to identify promising athletes through notified talent assessment centres

Khelo-India-Rising-Talent-Identification-Programme-SAI-photo
Budding athletes participating in the Khelo India Rising Talent Identification programme. Photo: SAI Media
info_icon

Even as the Indian contingent gears up to do the country proud at Paris Olympic Games 2024, the central government will launch the second phase of its Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) programme on Friday (July 19, 2024). Union minister for youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya will do the honours in New Delhi. (More Sports News)

The first phase of KIRTI was launched by the previous then sports minister Anurag Thakur in Chandigarh on March 12. KIRTI aims to conduct 20 lakh assessments across the country throughout the year to identify promising athletes through notified talent assessment centres.

A scouting and assessment programme of this scale is said to be a first in India and comes at a time when the nation aims to be among the top 10 sporting countries in the world by 2036, and in the top five by 2047.

Neeraj Chopra speaks - SAI
Neeraj Chopra Praises Khelo India Talent Identification Programme

BY Outlook Sports Desk

KIRTI’s athlete-centric programme leverages information technology for its selection methodology. Data analytics based on artificial intelligence are being used to predict the sporting acumen of an aspiring athlete.

In its first phase, out of 3,62,683 registrations across 70 centres, close to 51,000 assessments in 28 states and union territories have been made. Maharashtra and Haryana, two states which have always done well in Khelo India meets, have had the maximum number of assessments – 9,168 and 4820 - respectively. Assam is third with 4,703 assessments.

The evaluation of aspiring athletes has happened in 11 disciplines – archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, football, hockey, kabaddi, kho kho, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling. Maximum assessments have happened in athletics (13,804) and football (13,483).

Mandaviya will lay emphasis on the project that aims to achieve 20 lakh assessments in 2024-25 by onboarding all states and treating the district as a unit of assessment. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to take sports to every child in the country through mass participation and achieve excellence through Khelo India’s pyramidal programmes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  4. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  5. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Mason Greenwood Leaves Manchester United For Marseille
  2. Transfer News: Manchester United Sign 18-Year-Old Defender Leny Yoro From Lille
  3. Transfer News: Savinho Joins Manchester City From Troyes On Five-Year Deal
  4. Transfer News: Aubameyang Leaves Marseille To Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Qadsiah
  5. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  2. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  2. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  3. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  4. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  5. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
World News
  1. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  2. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  3. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  4. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  5. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road