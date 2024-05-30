Other Sports

PCI Forced To Surrender Tokyo Paralympics Hero Singhraj's Paris Quota Due To Change In IPC Rules

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) selection panel for shooting met on Tuesday and decided that though nine Paris quota places had been bagged by the country's para shooters, only eight will board the flight to Paris

Singhraj Adhana Built Shooting Range At Home In His Quest For Tokyo Paralympic Medal
info_icon

Double Paralympic medallist shooter Singhraj Adhana will not be a part of the Indian contingent for the Paris Paralympic Games because of a change in competition rules by the International Paralympic Committee post the 2021 Tokyo edition. (More Sports News)

The 42-year-old Singhraj had won silver in mixed 50m pistol SH1 and bronze in 10m air pistol SHI category.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) selection panel for shooting met on Tuesday and decided that though nine Paris quota places had been bagged by the country's para shooters, only eight will board the flight to Paris.

"Although we have secured nine quota places for Paris Paralympics, as per our PCI selection policy and World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS) guidelines, only eight shooters will be able to participate, so we will have to surrender one quota of Singhraj," the minutes of the PCI selection committee meeting stated.

JP Nautiyal, the PCI chairman for shooting sport told PTI that at the Tokyo Paralympics, every country was eligible to field a maximum of three shooters per event but in Paris, the number has been reduced to two, "which has forced the PCI to take this extremely painful decision to surrender the quota of shooting stalwart Singhraj."

"Rudransh Khandelwal (50m pistol SH1), Nihal Singh will represent the country in 25m pistol. In 10m air pistol P1, while Singhraj has bagged the quota, Manish Narwal and Rudransh are currently on top.

"In para shooting, if you bag a quota in any particular event, you can play in three different events. Singhraj and Manish Narwal had won quota places in 10m air pistol," said Nautiyal.

"In 25m sports pistol P3, Nijhal Singh is currently on top, while Army man Amir Ahmed Butt is second and both have bagged Paris Paralympic quotas," he said.

"In 50m pistol, we have only got one quota through Rudransh Khandelwal, and he is currently on top based on ranking, while the second player in the category is Nihal Singh. So, we had no choice but to surrender one quota," said Nautiyal.

Third final of the day where Manu Bhaker (centre) takes it at 240.8. Palak (left) is 2nd & Rhythm Sangwan (right) 3rd. - Photo: X/ @OfficialNRAI
Manu Bhaker Comes Out As Most Successful Shooter In Olympic Selection Trials

BY PTI

National para shooting coach, Subhash Rana though said Singhraj had been kept as a reserve just in case some shooter falls sick or "some unforeseen circumstances".

Rana also said that the PCI has applied for two bipartite (wildcard) spots for Rubina Francis (women's 10m air pistol SH1), who has a world ranking of No.2, and Swaroop Unhalkar (men's 10m air rifle SH1).

"Rubina missed winning the quota by a fraction of a point, so we have applied for wildcard for her and Swaroop. Looking at their previous international performances and present world rankings, they have a bright chance to get wildcards and win medals in Paris."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress