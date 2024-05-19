Other Sports

Manu Bhaker Comes Out As Most Successful Shooter In Olympic Selection Trials

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) conducted a series of four trials in Delhi and Bhopal in pistol and rifle to select the squad for the Paris Olympics

manu bhaker, palak and Rhythm Sangwan in indian selection trials X @OfficialNRAI
Third final of the day where Manu Bhaker (centre) takes it at 240.8. Palak (left) is 2nd & Rhythm Sangwan (right) 3rd. Photo: X/ @OfficialNRAI
info_icon

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker emerged as the most successful athlete in the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) Rifle/Pistol, winning the women's 10m air pistol OST T4 match on the concluding day of the exercise in Bhopal on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Overall, this was Manu's fourth win in the trials across two events, the other being the women's 25m sports pistol.

Manu shot 240.8 in the OST T4 10m air pistol final at the MP State Shooting Academy ranges, leaving Hangzhou Asian Games champion Palak a huge 4.4 points behind in second. Rhythm Sangwan took the third spot.

Earlier, Elavenil Valarivan won the women's 10m air rifle OST T4 with a score of 254.3, 0.3 above the current world record of 254.0 set by China's Han Jiayu in the ISSF World Cup in Baku this month.

Ramita (253.3) and Mehuli Ghosh (230.3) were second and third respectively.

Divyansh Panwar won the men's air rifle OST T4 with a score of 253.3, just 0.4 below his own existing world record. Arjun Babuta (250.0) and Rudrankksh Patil (229.5) were second and third respectively.

Indian Shooter Manu Bhaker - File
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Selection Trials: Manu Bhaker Improves World Record, Anish Bhanwala Registers Win

BY PTI

In the men's 10m air pistol OST T4 final, Ravinder Singh emerged triumphant with a score of 242.2. He was followed by Varun Tomar (239.4) in second and Sarabjot Singh (218.9) in third.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) conducted a series of four trials in Delhi and Bhopal in pistol and rifle to select the squad for the Paris Olympics.

The top-three scores in the trials along with Paris Olympics quota bonus points will count towards the selection of the Indian squad for the Summer Games.

Indian shooters will next be seen in action in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol (May 31-June 08) in Munich.

