Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Selection Trials: Manu Bhaker Improves World Record, Anish Bhanwala Registers Win

Olympian Manu topped the women’s 25m pistol qualification by eclipsing the world record score at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range

Advertisement

File
Indian Shooter Manu Bhaker Photo: File
info_icon

Manu Bhaker dished out an excellent performance to dominate the women's 25m pistol qualification, eclipsing the world record score by a good six points while Anish Bhanwala won the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol Olympics Selection (OST) Trials 1 on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Olympian Manu topped the women's 25m pistol qualification at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Manu was all class in the women's final, her scores in the 10 series of five rapid-fire shots read 4,4,5,5,5,5,4,5,5 and 5.

Indian Pistol Shooter, Manu Bhaker. - (File Photo)
ISSF World Cup Grenada: Manu Bhaker Bags 10m Air Pistol Bronze

BY PTI

When Esha Singh was first eliminated on 23 after the seventh series, Manu was already on 32, six ahead of Rhythm Sangwan and Abhidnya, who were tied at that stage.

Advertisement

Esha, however, will still lead the women's 25m pistol OST at the end of it, thanks to her 585 in qualifying, which helped her top the five-woman field on Friday.

Manu will be just behind her in second with Simranpreet, Abhidnya and Rhythm completing the order.

Anish also stamped his class in the men's RFP by finishing with 33 hits, a clear six ahead of Vijayveer Sidhu, who was second. Adarsh Singh took the third spot with 23 hits.

Bhavesh Shekhawat, after topping the qualifications, finished fourth with 18 while Ankur Goel was first to exit with 10 hits to his name at the stage.

Advertisement

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
      2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
      3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
      4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
      5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
      6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
      7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
      8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final