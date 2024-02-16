Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Friday bagged a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event in the ISSF World Cup 10m in Grenada, Spain. (More Sports News)

Bhaker shot a total of 215.1 to finish third in the women's 10m air pistol final. Bres Klaudia (236.2) of Poland and Ibarra Miranda Andrea Victoria (236.2) of Mexico won the gold and silver respectively.