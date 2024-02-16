Sports

ISSF World Cup Grenada: Manu Bhaker Bags 10m Air Pistol Bronze

Manu Bhaker shot a total of 215.1 to finish third in the women's 10m air pistol final of ISSF World Cup 2024

February 16, 2024

Indian Pistol Shooter, Manu Bhaker. (File Photo)
Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Friday bagged a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event in the ISSF World Cup 10m in Grenada, Spain. (More Sports News)

Bhaker shot a total of 215.1 to finish third in the women's 10m air pistol final. Bres Klaudia (236.2) of Poland and Ibarra Miranda Andrea Victoria (236.2) of Mexico won the gold and silver respectively.

Another Indian Rhythm Sangwan finished last in the eight-woman final.

A 34-member Indian contingent is taking part in the World Cup which is having junior and senior 10m air gun competitions only.

The senior competitions began on Friday.

India has so far won 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze in the competition.

