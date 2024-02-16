After a year studded with memorable achievements, including 29 medals amid the record-breaking haul at Hangzhou Asian Games, Indian athletics has embarked on a fresh season with renewed hopes. In the run-up to the eagerly-awaited Paris Olympic Games in July-August 2024, athletes from the country will compete in several major competitions. The first challenge in front of them is the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, to be held Tehran, Iran from February 21 to 23. (Sports News)

The Athletics Federation of India has named a 15-member contingent - eight women and seven women - for the 11th edition of the Asian championships. The women's squad will be headlined by champion hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, while the men's squad includes veteran shot put practitioner Tajinder Pal Singh Toor.