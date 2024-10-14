Other Sports

WNBA Finals: Breanna Stewart Proud Of Resilience After New York Liberty Bounce Back In Game 2

The Liberty avenged their shock defeat to the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, this time holding off their comeback to win 80-66 in Game 2 on Sunday

Breanna-Stewart
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
info_icon

Breanna Stewart believes she showed resilience in bouncing back from New York Liberty's defeat in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, praising her team-mates for their support. (More Sports News)

Stewart scored 21 points, adding eight rebounds and five assists, also setting a WNBA Finals single-game record with seven steals.

The two-time league MVP was disappointed with the performance in the opener but was much more upbeat after helping to level the series at 1-1.

"The moment the game ended Thursday, I was looking forward to Sunday," Stewart said.

Kayla Thornton (left) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton of the New York Liberty celebrate the team's win in Game 2 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. - null
"I can't strive to be the best, to be great, but then be afraid to fail. This is what happens when you put yourself in high-stress, important situations.

"You face possible failure. Yeah, I was upset because we could have won [Thursday's] game. But I'm happy I took the shots. Throughout this entire process, my team has my back every step of the way."

Having played the first two games at home, the Liberty now have two games at the Target Arena to look forward to.

"We embrace it; we like it when it's loud, when it's difficult," Stewart added of their trip to Minnesota. "Hopefully it's going to be an incredible atmosphere for both of those games.

"[It's about] not getting too high or too low; things are going to seem bigger than they are because they are playing at home. I'm sure Minny said the same thing when they're playing here."

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who struggled with knee injuries in the regular season, was also on top form, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finishing with 20 points for New York.

Having knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Liberty the lead ahead of their final surge, Laney-Hamilton is hopeful she will be able to build on this performance going forward.

"I think it gives me a little bit of momentum as we continue to go through the series," she said.

"It felt really good because I know I've been struggling, physically, mentally as I've been going through everything."

Game 3 takes place on Wednesday in Minnesota.

