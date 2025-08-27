New York Liberty 81-79 Connecticut Sun, WNBA: Breanna Stewart Enjoys Superb Return From Injury

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart returned to action after a month-long injury lay-off in Monday’s tight win over the Connecticut Sun.
Stewart, who was sidelined with a bone bruise in her right knee, missed 13 games due to her injury.
But the Liberty star shook off her rust quickly and marked her return to the court with an impressive showing, dropping 19 points as New York held off Connecticut 81-79.
She only featured for 20 minutes, which was a time restriction agreed upon previously between her and the Liberty coaching team.
"I felt great. I think that I was trying to get [head coach] Sandy [Brondello] to let me play more minutes," Stewart said after New York’s win.
"I wanted to push it when I was out there. It was great to be back with the team.
"I'm trying to help make things a little bit easier on all fronts and know that this is important for our playoff push and I took the time I needed and was on the training staff for the entire four weeks."
Fellow Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who missed Saturday’s loss against Atlanta Dream after sustaining a foot injury against the Chicago Sky last week, also returned to the court against Connecticut.
Ionescu came up big with a crucial block to seal the Liberty’s win after the Sun threatened a comeback late on.
Stewart last played on July 26, leaving the court early on in New York’s clash with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Without their star forward, the Liberty went 5-8, slipping to fifth place in the standings.
The Liberty had started the season 9-0 before injuries, including a month-long absence and repeated ankle issues for Jonquel Jones, slowed their momentum, leaving them 13-15 since their early hot streak.
This season, Stewart is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, while contributing 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks on the defensive end.
Stewart had told the media two weeks ago she planned to return to action by her 31st birthday, which falls on Wednesday.
The Liberty have seven games remaining in the regular season, though they continue to be hampered by injuries.
Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison both missed Monday’s game, dealing with a slight nose fracture and concussion protocol, respectively, making Stewart's return that much more important.