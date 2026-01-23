Ireland Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: European Minnows Face Off In Maiden Bilateral Series

Ireland A cricket team players. Photo: X | Cricket Ireland

A historic chapter in international cricket begins today at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai as European minnows Ireland and Italy face off in the first of a three-match T20I series. It is a vital preparation series for both the teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 next month in India and Sri Lanka. The Irish team, led by Paul Stirling, enters the series to fine-tune their tactics before heading to Sri Lanka for their Group B matches. For the Italians, this series is monumental as it marks their first-ever bilateral series against a full-time ICC member. Fresh off a historic qualification campaign in July 2025, where they famously upset Scotland to secure their maiden World Cup berth, Italy is using this tour to acclimatize to the heat before competing in Group C in India next month. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jan 2026, 11:37:33 am IST Ireland Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Playing XIs Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (C), Harry Manenti, Marcus Campopiano (WK), Grant Stewart, Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca and Gian-Piero Meade

23 Jan 2026, 11:35:38 am IST Ireland Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Toss Update Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first.