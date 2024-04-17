Other Sports

New Orleans Pelicans Vs LA Lakers, NBA Play-Offs: LeBron James & Co Through To The Next Round

Los Angeles Lakers have made it ot the next round and will face defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets in the first round in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals

LeBron James goes for a basket. Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP
LeBron James starred as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans to reach the NBA play-offs. (More Basketball News)

The 39-year-old scored 23 points in the Lakers’ 110-106 victory and also contributed nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

The Lakers go into the play-offs as the seventh seed and will face defending champions the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Speaking to reporters, James said: “It was a good all-round team win. This was a long road trip, you almost forget we were in Memphis before these two games.

“Tonight was definitely a play-off game so get your mind right, get your body right, try to get as much recovery as we can before we have to go out there on Saturday.

“It’s a sprint now, we already went through the marathon. Tonight we showcased what we’re able to do both offensively and defensively. We’ve got a good group going right now, a good rotation, good plan and guys are coming in ready to go.”

info_icon

James, who will compete in the play-offs for the 17th time in 21 seasons, feels his team have their work cut out against the Nuggets.

“It’s the defending champion, they know what it takes, they know how to win, they’ve been extremely dominant at home over the last few years,” he said.

“They’ve got high-level players, high IQ players, they’ve got a hell of a coach. We have to play mistake-free basketball and make it tough on them.”

