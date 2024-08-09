He could not bring home the gold again, but not for much fault of his. Neeraj Chopra's steadfast consistency was eclipsed by a superhuman throw from Arshad Nadeem, as the India vs Pakistan rivalry surprisingly sprung to the fore of the men's javelin final of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (August 8). (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
It was a Games-record throw of 92.97m throw that robbed Neeraj of the gold, and ended Pakistan's long-standing Olympic medal drought. Exactly 32 years ago to the day, Pakistan had bagged their last Olympic medal when their hockey team clinched a bronze with a 4-3 victory over the Netherlands in Barcelona in 1992.
And thus, Chopra's bid to defend his Olympic title was unsuccessful. He finished second with a season-best effort of 89.45m. But the 26-year-old world champion still remains India's best track-and-field athlete, and the only one to have bagged medals at back-to-back Olympic editions.
Neeraj becomes the fourth Indian overall to clinch multiple medals at the Summer Games, after Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Manu Bhaker.