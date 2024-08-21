Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Returns To Action In Lausanne, Eyes Diamond League Glory

The 26-year-old double Olympic medallist, Neeraj Chopra on Saturday confirmed his participation at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, leaving a decision on a possible surgery after the end of the season

Neeraj-Chopra-Paris-Olympics-Javelin-Throw-AP-Photo
Silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
info_icon

Two weeks after winning his historic silver medal at the Paris Olympics, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will resume action at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on Thursday, seeking to reclaim the DL trophy at the season-ending finale next month. (More Sports News)

Nursing a long-standing groin injury, Chopra claimed a silver in the Paris Olympics on August 8 with a 89.45m throw, having won a historic gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.

The 26-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian on Saturday confirmed his participation at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, leaving a decision on a possible surgery after the end of the season.

Chopra was the Diamond League champion in 2022 and finished second behind Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic in the winner-takes-all DL final in Eugene, USA, last year.

This season's DL finals will be held in Brussels on September 14. He needs to finish in the top-six of the Diamond League meetings series standings to qualify for the season finale.

There is another DL meeting -- in Zurich on September 5 -- which has men's javelin throw event in its roster.

He is currently at fourth spot with seven points he has garnered after finishing second behind Vadlejch in the Doha Diamond League on May 10.

Sumit Antil won Gold Medal At Tokyo Paralympics. - File
Paris Paralympics: Neeraj Chopra's Advice To Sumit Antil - 'Don't Try Anything New'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After a busy couple of days post the Olympic final on August 8, Chopra started training in Switzerland and is determined to finish the season on a high despite being restricted by the injury.

"I came to Switzerland for training ahead of the Diamond League. Luckily, I did not aggravate my injury as I took extra care of that.

"I thought of continuing my season like most other athletes. There is one month to go until the season ends. I will go to the doctors in my free time," he had said last week.

Chopra will be up against a top-class field in Lausanne with five of the top-six finishers in Paris Olympics final competing. Only Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who stunned the athletics world by winning the gold with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m, is missing.

Nadeem had finished fourth in the Paris Diamond League on July 7 with a throw of 84.21m. That was the only DL meeting -- as well as the lone event apart from the Olympics -- he had taken part this season. He is currently at sixth spot in the standings with five points.

Having pushed to the fourth spot with a throw of 88.50m in Paris after winning a silver in Tokyo, Vadlejch would be looking to maintain his form in his bid to defend the DL title.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who took the bronze in the Paris Olympics with 88.54m, has been on the ascendancy after a poor last season, and he is capable of pulling off big throws, having already gone past the 90m mark in his career.

Chopra has been the most consistent javelin thrower in the last couple of seasons, before Nadeem pulled off the heist in Paris, and the Indian will start as favourite in Lausanne on Thursday.

He has been managing his groin injury since winning the gold in the Budapest World Championships last year.

"The final treatment will be after the season ends. I will try to take care of it as much as possible and consult the doctors later," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Saim Ayub Departs; PAK Four Down In Rawalpindi
  2. ENG Vs SL: Sri Lanka Skipper Dhananjaya De Silva Says Extra Warm-Up Fixture Was Denied Before First Test
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat; Check Playing XIs
  4. Netherlands Vs United States Of America, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Toss Update: USA Elect To Field; Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Chelsea Sign Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid In Permanent Deal
  2. Premier League: Top 10 PL Signings Of The 2024 Summer Transfer Window So Far
  3. La Liga: Gallagher Completes Anticipated Atletico Move From Chelsea
  4. Premier League: Cole Palmer Eyeing Trophy Success At Chelsea After Scooping PFA Award
  5. Intercontinental Cup: Jhingan Omitted As Nassiri Earns India Call-Up For Preparatory Camp
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  2. Amid BJP Switchover Buzz, Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hints At Floating New Political Party
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests
  4. Tripura: Man Returns After Spending 37 Years Inside Bangladesh Jail
  5. NEET PG 2024 Result Date: NBE To Release NEET PG Result Soon | Where And How To Check
Entertainment News
  1. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  2. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  2. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  3. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
  4. Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids
  5. ‘Worst iPhone Color’: Why Are Customers Not Happy With Apple iPhone 16 Pro’s Color?
World News
  1. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  2. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  3. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
  4. Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Thousands Flee Border Areas Amid Kursk Invasion; Putin Lands To Chechnya For More Troops
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Saim Ayub Departs; PAK Four Down In Rawalpindi
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests