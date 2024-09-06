Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League Season Finale: Check Overall Standings

The two-time Olympic medal-winning Neeraj Chopra aggregated 14 points from his two second-place finishes in the one-day Diamond League meets held in Doha and Lausanne. He skipped the last series meet in Zurich

neeraj-chopra-paris-olympics-2024-javelin-throw-final
File photo of Neeraj Chopra competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo: AP
info_icon

India's javelin throw spearhead Neeraj Chopra has sealed his berth in the upcoming season finale of Diamond League after finishing fourth in the overall standings at the end of its 14 series meetings across the world. (More Sports News)

The season finale will be a two-day affair on September 13 and 14 in Brussels. The two-time Olympic medal-winning Chopra aggregated 14 points from his two second-place finishes in the one-day meets held in Doha and Lausanne. He skipped the last series meet in Zurich on Thursday.

The 26-year-old is two points behind Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch. Grenada's Anderson Peters and German star Julian Weber hold the top two spots with 29 and 21 points respectively. Peters had edged out Weber in the Zurich meet.

Chopra, who won gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and added a silver to his kitty in the Paris edition in August 2024, has been grappling with his fitness this season.

Neeraj Chopra. - AP/Matthias Schrader
Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second With Season Best 89.49m Throw In Lausanne Diamond League

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The man from Jhajjar, Haryana has spoken about a groin injury troubling him since before the Olympic Games that has come in the way of his aim to cross the 90m mark.

The Indian finished second in the Lausanne Diamond Leg, topped by Peters, who threw 90.61m. In the Paris Olympics, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem had taken the gold with an epic throw of 92.97m.

"First goal, go to the doctor and make my groin 100 per cent fit and also I will be technically better and try to throw far again," he had said last month about his plans for this year and the coming one.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem during the Paris Olympics Javelin Throw final 2024. - PTI
Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On Reaching 90m Mark: 'In Paris It Could Have Happened...'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in 2022 and 2023 and finished second behind Vadlejch in the winner-takes-all finale in Eugene, USA, last year.

Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a coveted 'Diamond Trophy', 30,000 US dollars in prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.

The Diamond League finale will also mark the end of Chopra's season.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Vikram Rathour And Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath Added To New Zealand Coaching Staff
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First Against England; Check Playing XIs
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  4. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  5. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
Football News
  1. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  2. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  3. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
  4. Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
Tennis News
  1. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  2. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  3. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  4. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  5. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  2. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
  3. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  4. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  5. Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
  2. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
  3. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  4. Kenya: 17 Killed, 13 Seriously Burnt In School Fire
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign