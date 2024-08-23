Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second With Season Best 89.49m Throw In Lausanne Diamond League

The 90m mark continued to haunt Neeraj Chopra, as the Paris Olympics silver medalist threw his season's best 89.49m and yet earned a second-place finish in the men's javelin throw competition at the Lausanne Diamond League.
Anderson Peters of Grenada, the bronze medalist of the Paris Olympics, won the contest with an incredible throw of 90.61m in his final attempt. Neeraj's best also came in his last attempt.
Julian Weber of Germany got the third place with the best throw of 87.08m in his second attempt.
More to follow...