Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second With Season Best 89.49m Throw In Lausanne Diamond League

Anderson Peters of Grenada, the bronze medalist of the Paris Olympics, won the contest with an incredible throw of 90.61m in his final attempt

Neeraj Chopra-javelin throw
Neeraj Chopra. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

The 90m mark continued to haunt Neeraj Chopra, as the Paris Olympics silver medalist threw his season's best 89.49m and yet earned a second-place finish in the men's javelin throw competition at the Lausanne Diamond League.

Anderson Peters of Grenada, the bronze medalist of the Paris Olympics, won the contest with an incredible throw of 90.61m in his final attempt. Neeraj's best also came in his last attempt.

Julian Weber of Germany got the third place with the best throw of 87.08m in his second attempt.

More to follow...

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith, Harry Brook Inch England Ahead Of Sri Lanka
  2. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Match 3
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel Build Healthy Lead For PAK
  4. Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9
  5. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 10
Football News
  1. Premier League Transfer News: Brentford Sign Sepp Van Den Berg From Liverpool
  2. Premier League: Erik Ten Hag Warns Manchester United Selection Is 'Survivial Of The Fittest'
  3. Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Ligue 1: PSG Will Not Rush Into Market For Goncalo Ramos Replacement, Says Luis Enrique
  5. Manchester City Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  2. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  3. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  5. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special Court Issues Summons To Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In BJP Defamation Case
  2. Vinesh Phogat Claims Security Of Wrestlers Withdrawn; Delhi Police Responds Amid Court's Order
  3. Modi Leaves For Historic Ukraine Trip, To Become 1st Indian PM To Visit Kyiv Since 1991
  4. Emails Or Social Media, Written Words That Could Lower Woman's Dignity An Offence, Says Bombay HC
  5. Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: CM Naidu Reveals Reason Behind Incident
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  3. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  4. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  5. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore Detects 13 Cases Of New Deadly Variant; Precautionary Measures Imposed
  3. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  4. South Korea Hotel Fire: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire At Bucheon Hotel
  5. 10 'Most Haunted' Objects, Artifacts Of The World
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Bad Light Ends Day With ENG 23 Runs Ahead
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court