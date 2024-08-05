Neeraj Chopra At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online

All eyes will be on the Olympic Stadium in Paris when India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra will finally take centre stage at the Games during the men’s javelin throw qualification round which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 6. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Sports News)
Neeraj’s historic campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ignited fire in every Indian heart after he secured the nation’s first-ever track and field Olympic gold.
In the men's javelin throw qualification round, 32 athletes will take part, where they will be divided into two groups of 16 each. Group A will take the field at 1:50 PM, while Group B will look will be in action at 3:20 PM.
Live Streaming Details:
When Is Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification at Paris Olympic Games 2024?
The men’s javelin throw qualification event will be held on Tuesday, August 6, Friday at 1:50 PM and 3:20 PM IST.
Where will the Neeraj Chopra's Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round be telecast and live-streamed?
The men’s javelin throw qualification will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.