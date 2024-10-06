NBA: Kawhi Leonard Of Los Angeles Clippers Rebounds Stronger After Knee Injury

Kawhi Leonard says he is feeling "good and getting stronger" as the Los Angeles Clippers small forward continues his recovery from a knee injury.(More basketball News)
The two-time NBA champion missed the final eight games of the 2023-24 regular season after suffering inflammation in his right knee, as well as most of the Clippers' first-round series defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs.
Leonard has since undergone surgery and heavily focused on strengthening his knee during the Clippers' training camp in Hawaii.
However, the 33-year-old knows he must not rush his return to competitive action, or playing in successive games.
"I feel good. [I have] just been taking my time, getting stronger and getting ready," he said during the Clippers' 91-90 pre-season defeat to the Golden State Warriors, in which he did not feature.
"We're just taking it slow, day by day, and just trying to get me back on the floor. Once those conversations come, we'll see what they're talking about [on the best approach for back-to-backs]."
Leonard played 68 regular-season games last term, his most in a single campaign since 2016-17.
And while he wants to feature as regularly as possible this season, he is focused on maintaining his fitness for the crunch stages of the campaign.
"This is what I work for," he added. "I strive to get a championship, and I'm not out there to try to [solely] play 82 games.
"I'm trying to win, even though [playing as much as I can] that's obligated for me. I try to. But it hasn't worked out [the last two post-seasons], so we'll see."