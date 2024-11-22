Other Sports

Los Angeles Lakers 118-119 Orlando Magic: Franz Wagner's 3-Pointer With 2.5 Seconds Left Stuns Purple And Gold

Wagner scored 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and added 11 assists for the Magic, who have won seven of eight. Jalen Suggs added 23 points, and Moritz Wagner had a season-high 19

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic hits the game-winning shot during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 21, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
info_icon

Franz Wagner hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to play, and the Orlando Magic roared back to snap the Los Angeles Lakers' six-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory Thursday night. (More Basketball News)

Anthony Davis missed two free throws with 19 seconds left and then missed an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer for the Lakers, who lost to a Magic team playing without three starters in its third game in four nights.

Wagner scored 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and added 11 assists for the Magic, who have won seven of eight. Jalen Suggs added 23 points, and Moritz Wagner had a season-high 19.

Davis had 39 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, while LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles lost at home for the first time in eight games as James and Davis combined to miss four of six free throws in the final 39 seconds, leaving the door open for Orlando.

Hornets get past Pistons 123-121 in overtime

Some of the top selections in the NBA Draft over the past few years put on a show Thursday night in the Charlotte Hornets’ 123-121 overtime win against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Brandon Miller, the second overall pick in 2023, chipped in eight of his career-high 38 points in OT, while LaMelo Ball - the No. 3 pick in 2020 - contributed 35 points, nine assists and six rebounds to help Charlotte (6-9) win its fourth straight home game.

It was the first time in franchise history that two Hornets players each scored at least 35 points in the same game.

Miller and Ball combined to hit 12 of the Hornets’ 20 made 3-pointers, with Miller establishing a personal best with eight 3s. Miller also tied a career high with four steals.

Paul George in action against the Memphis Grizzlies - null
NBA: Paul George Injures Left Knee In Latest Blow For Sixers

BY Stats Perform

Detroit (7-10) was led by 2021 No. 1 overall selection Cade Cunningham, who had 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds but left with a hip injury with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Barrett scores 31, Barnes returns as Raptors defeat Timberwolves

RJ Barrett had his second straight 30-point game and former NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes returned to the lineup as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105 to post back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Barrett scored 31 points after pouring in a season-high 39 in Monday’s 130-119 win over the Indiana Pacers that ended a seven-game losing streak for Toronto.

Wednesday’s victory improved Toronto to 4-4 at home compared to 0-8 on the road.

Barnes, the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, was back in action for the first time since suffering a right orbital fracture on October 28 against the Denver Nuggets.

He had 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes.

Minnesota (8-7) failed to win a third straight game as Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels combined to score 71 of the team’s 105 points.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah Breathes Fire As Aussie Lose Top-Three; AUS - 24/3 In 9.1 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana Make India Debut In Perth
  4. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  5. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Face Injury Crisis: Key Players Out Before Tough Run Of Bundesliga Fixtures
  2. Pep Guardiola's Worst Losing Streak: Can Manchester City Bounce Back Against Tottenham To End It?
  3. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
  5. Arsenal 1-0 Juventus, Women's Champions League: Late Hurtig Goal Sends Gunners Into Quarters
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  2. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  5. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Killed, Nine Hospitalised Following Gas Leak At Fertiliser Plant In Maharashtra
  2. All Eyes On Priyanka - Will Gandhi Family Retain Wayanad?
  3. Mizoram govt planning to relocate all refugees to one place
  4. Sena vs Sena and Pawar vs Pawar: Key Candidates In The Fray For Maharashtra Elections 2024
  5. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  2. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  3. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  4. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  5. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  2. Trump, Up And Charging
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
  5. Jawaharlal Nehru, As Assessed By Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line