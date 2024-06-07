Other Sports

NBA Finals, Game 1 Match Report: Boston Celtics Roll Past Dallas Mavericks In Opener

Jayson Tatum had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Derick White scored 15 for the Boston Celtics, who improved to 13-2 in the playoffs with their eighth straight win as they seek their 18th NBA title

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates his 3-pointer during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden.
info_icon

Jaylen Brown led six players in double figures with 22 points and Kristaps Porziņģis had 20 in his first game in over a month as the Boston Celtics pulled away for a 107-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. (More Basketball News)

Jayson Tatum had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Derick White scored 15 for the Celtics, who improved to 13-2 in the playoffs with their eighth straight win as they seek their 18th NBA title.

Game 2 is Sunday night in Boston.

Porzingis came off the bench and provided an immediate spark in his first game since April 29 due to a strained right calf. He had six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes.

Luka Doncic had 30 points and 10 rebounds, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving managed just 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Dallas totalled just nine assists on 35 field goals and its scoring total was its lowest of the postseason.

Boston started fast and led by 29 in the first half before Dallas opened the third quarter on a 22-9 run to pull within 72-64 on Doncic’s 3-pointer.

The Celtics responded with the next 14 points, capped by 3s from Tatum, Al Horford and Brown for an 86-64 advantage.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'There Is No President Of Taiwan': China Charges At PM Modi Over Congratulatory Post Response; US Reacts
  2. 'Thank You My Friend Tulsi Bhai..': PM Modi's Response To WHO Chief's Re-Election Wishes
  3. The Land Lost: Faizabad Rejects BJP's Ram Mandir Politics
  4. Maldives President Muizzu Invited To Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  5. Hyderabad: Jumping Signal, Speeding Car Hits Another Vehicle, Flips Multiple Times | Dramatic Footage
Entertainment News
  1. Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Jason Shah's Comment On Their Breakup: Everyone Wants To Use My Name, I Should Be Flattered
  2. Suresh Oberoi On Son Vivek Oberoi's Resilience Amid Salman Khan Feud: Someone Else Would Have Become An Alcoholic
  3. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  4. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  5. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Quarterfinals At Indonesia Open
  2. T20 World Cup 2024, New York Pitch Row: ICC Promises To 'Deliver The Best Possible Surfaces'
  3. French Open Day 12 Recap: Siegemund And Vasselin Secure Mixed Doubles Title; Paolini Tops Andreeva
  4. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 WC: Babar Admits Strategic Oversight In Shocking Loss To United States
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win
World News
  1. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  2. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  3. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  4. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  5. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Quarterfinals At Indonesia Open
  7. Elections 2024 Results LIVE Updates: NDA's Key Meeting In Delhi Today; PM Modi Likely To Take Oath Over Weekend
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win