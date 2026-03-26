I Have Some Unfinished Business At Asian Games, Says Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Chanu's journey in the Asian Games has been marked by near-misses and setbacks. She finished ninth on debut at 2014 Asian Games and was forced to skip the 2018 edition due to a back injury

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Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu speaks to the media Photo: Special Arrangement
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Summary of this article

  • Mirabai Chanu is keen to compete at the Asian Games later this year

  • The Indian weightlifter's journey in the Asian Games has been marked by near-misses and setbacks

  • Chanu will compete in the 49kg at the Asian Games

Medalling at the Asian Games remains the one milestone Mirabai Chanu is desperate to achieve this year, with the Tokyo Olympics silver-winning weightlifter terming it "unfinished business" in an otherwise illustrious career.

For more than a decade, Chanu has been the face of Indian weightlifting. An Asian Games medal is the only silverware missing from the Manipuri's decorated cabinet, which includes a Tokyo Olympics silver, three World Championship medals and as many Commonwealth Games podium finishes.

"The Asian Games is very important personally because I still have unfinished business there. The competition level is very high, which makes it even more challenging and exciting,” Chanu said at a press conference following the opening ceremony of the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games here.

Chanu's journey in the Asian Games has been marked by near-misses and setbacks. She finished ninth on debut at 2014 Asian Games and was forced to skip the 2018 edition due to a back injury.

The closest she came to a podium finish was in the 2022 Asian Games, where a hip injury derailed Chanu's campaign at a crucial moment, leaving her just short of a medal.

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Now 31, Chanu is eyeing what could be her final appearance at the continental showpiece, with the goal of finally adding the one missing medal to her decorated cabinet.

However, with Commonwealth Games scheduled in July-August and Asian Games to begin from September 19, one of the key challenges for Chanu will be adjusting her weight.

She will compete in the 48kg category at the CWG before moving back to 49kg for another attempt at an Asian Games medal.

"I will keep my weight within 48kg till the Commonwealth Games, but within two months of it, there are Asian Games, which is in 49 kg, so I will have to switch back." Chanu praised the launch of the Khelo India Tribal Games, describing it as an important platform for athletes from remote regions.

"This a proud moment for me personally as a player to see the government prioritising numerous sports initiatives like Khelo India Tribal Games.

"The KITG will give a platform to all those athletes, hailing from remote places, to showcase their potential. I have come across numerous such instances from across the country, especially from the North-East and other tribal regions where there is potential but couldn’t flourish due to lack of platforms like the KITG,” she said.

She also highlighted the role played by the National Centres of Excellence and the Khelo India State Centres of Excellence and SAI training centres across India in supporting elite athletes and nurturing the next generation of talent.

“The NCOEs and Khelo India State Centres of Excellence have been instrumental in providing world-class training facilities that has helped enabled elite athletes to maintain top form.

"There are a number of young athletes training in those centres who are preparing for global events, and with consistent coaching, nutrition and training environments, these centres are helping the sporting ecosystem,” she said.

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