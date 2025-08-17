Minnesota Lynx 86-80 New York Liberty, WNBA 2025: Courtney Williams Stars As Lynx Seal Comeback Win

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty, WNBA 2025: Lynx came from behind to seal a second successive win over Liberty

Minnesota Lynx Vs New York Liberty Natisha Hiederman Courtney Williams
Natisha Hiedeman (left) and Courtney Williams celebrate the Minnesota Lynx's win over the New York Liberty on Aug. 16, 2025.
  • Minnesota Lynx secured a 86-80 comeback win over the New York Liberty in WNBA 2025

  • Courtney Williams scored a season-high 26 points for the Lynx against Liberty

  • New York Liberty, still without Breanna Stewart, have now lost three of their last four games

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 26 points as the Minnesota Lynx got the better of the New York Liberty once again with an 86-80 come-from-behind victory on Sunday.

The Lynx lost to the Liberty in five games in the 2024 WNBA finals but have now won all three matchups against the reigning champions this season. They had to rally to do so on this occasion, as New York held a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Williams and Alanna Smith brought Minnesota back.

Smith recorded 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and added seven rebounds, while Jessica Shepard and Kayla McBride contributed 17 points each to the sixth straight victory for league-leading Minnesota (28-5). Shepard also had 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. 

The Lynx have also won four in a row without leading scorer Napheesa Collier, currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

New York (21-13), which is still without two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart due to a knee injury, has now lost three of four and fell a half-game back of the Atlanta Dream for second place in the league standings. 

The Liberty had six players score in double figures, led by Jonquel Jones' 17 points and Sabrina Ionescu's 13 points and 10 rebounds, and overcame an 11-point deficit late in the first half to move ahead early in the third quarter.

Down 38-27 with under two minutes in the second quarter, New York scored the final six points of the half before opening the third quarter on a 10-0 run to claim a 43-38 advantage. 

A 9-2 run, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Marine Johannes, later gave the Liberty a 70-64 edge with 7:47 left to play.

The Lynx answered with a 7-1 run to tie the game, however, and ultimately went ahead for good when Williams drove down the lane and scored with 1:46 left for a 79-78 Minnesota lead.

After the Liberty came up empty on their next two possessions, McBride helped seal the outcome by burying a 29-foot 3-pointer with 31.9 seconds remaining. 

