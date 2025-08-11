New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart Eyeing Late August Return After ‘Great’ On-Court Workout

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart is hoping to make her return to WNBA in late August
Stewart suffered a bone bruse in her right knee that has kept her out since 26 July
After a 'great' on-court workout, Stewart is hoping to return to the defending WNBA champions
The defending WNBA champion New York Liberty are hoping to get Breanna Stewart back in the lineup by the end of August after the two-time league MVP said she felt “great” following an on-court workout before Sunday’s visit from the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx.
Stewart has been out since suffering a bone bruise in her right knee after playing just three minutes in New York’s 101-99 home loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on July 26.
“I feel great. I just finished working out on the court in the back,” Stewart said Sunday.
“And it’s really just kind of giving my leg, the bone a little bit of time while we have it. But hoping to be back sooner than later and really just wanting to be back with my team.”
The three-time WNBA champion paces the Liberty (20-10) with 1.4 blocks per game, is tied for the team lead in steals (1.4), ranks second in scoring average (18.3), rebounding (6.5) and minutes (31.5) and fourth in assists (3.9).
New York, which defeated Minnesota in five games to win the WNBA championship last season, dropped three in a row after Stewart’s injury but has since won three straight.
The Lynx (26-5) have picked up four consecutive victories and enter Sunday’s showdown with a 5 ½-game lead over the second-place Liberty in the league standings.