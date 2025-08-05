Minnesota Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Out For Multiple Weeks

Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier warms up before a game vs. the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 2, 2025.
The Minnesota Lynx announced Monday that WNBA scoring leader Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for multiple weeks with a sprained right ankle she sustained Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces.

Collier, the 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and a front-runner for this season's MVP award, underwent an MRI that confirmed the sprain but showed no indications of a more serious injury, the Lynx said in a team statement. The five-time All-Star is expected to miss at least two weeks, according to ESPN.

The 28-year-old was injured in the third quarter of the Lynx's 111-58 rout of the Aces. Collier was attempting to grab an offensive rebound when she appeared to step on the foot of teammate Alanna Smith and landed awkwardly on her right ankle.

Collier was helped off the court under assistance and did not return to the blowout win, with the Lynx's 53-point margin of victory the largest by a road team in WNBA history.

The seven-year veteran has been the catalyst for the Lynx's 2025 success, as Minnesota currently leads the second-place New York Liberty by 5 1/2 games in the league standings with a 24-5 record. In addition to averaging a career-high 23.5 points per game, Collier ranks in the league's top five in blocks (1.6) and steals (1.8) per game while averaging 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26 contests.

Taken by Minnesota with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 draft, Collier was named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year that season after averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 34 games.

The former University of Connecticut standout finished second to Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson in voting for 2024 MVP after averaging 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game during the regular season and helping the Lynx reach last year's league finals. 

