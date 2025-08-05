Minnesota Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Out For Multiple Weeks

The seven-year veteran has been the catalyst for the Lynx's 2025 success, as Minnesota currently leads the second-place New York Liberty by 5 1/2 games in the league standings with a 24-5 record. In addition to averaging a career-high 23.5 points per game, Collier ranks in the league's top five in blocks (1.6) and steals (1.8) per game while averaging 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26 contests.