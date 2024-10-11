Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Format - All You Need To Know

The world's oldest international sports trophy, best yachtsmen and cutting-edge design and technology will come together in Barcelona when the 37th edition of the America’s Cup got underway in August 29, Thursday. (More Sports News)
The America’s Cup was born some four decades before the modern Olympic Games, and is considered the world’s oldest international sports trophy.
Only four nations have ever won the cup. After the 30 titles by American boats, New Zealand has won it three times, Switzerland twice and Australia once.
Five boats – from Italy, the United States, Britain, Switzerland and France – are racing in the Mediterranean waves to decide who will earn the honour of trying to dethrone the almighty Emirates Team New Zealand for the Auld Mug.
The Format
A round-robin stage will eliminate the weakest challenger by Sept. 8. The remaining four will have two playoff series to decide which boat will take on New Zealand in a best-of-13 series starting on Oct. 12.
This year’s event also includes a new Women’s America’s Cup and a youth competition.
Contenders
Emirates New Zealand are the reigning champions, having won the America's Cup in 1995 and 2000 before landing the last two editions.
Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team reached the last final in 2021 — and lost 7-3. The team representing the Sicily Yacht Club is steered by helmsmen Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni.
INEOS Britannia is hoping to end Britain’s painfully long search for a title. No team has challenged as many times as the British, a losing streak which started back in 1851 when they were bettered by the schooner America in a race around the Isle of Wight. INEOS is led by helmsman and Olympic great Ainslie and is supported by the Mercedes Formula 1 team.
The Race Course
The racing will take place in the same stretch of water used for the sailing events at the 1992 Olympics.
Boats zigzag back and forth across a rectangular race course located in waters just off the Barcelona beachfront, within view of fans on the shore. Boats have to pass through a pair of buoys – called a gate – and perform hairpin turns by shifting from one foil to the other.
Several teams have said that Barcelona’s waters can produce trickier race conditions than, for example, Auckland, since there is no natural bay to stop the wave action that comes from far offshore and often goes in a direction off-angle from the wind.
Race starts are crucial as boats maneuver to be in a leading position when they hit the starting line.
Live Streaming:
One can catch the telecast of the America's Cup 2024 on the JioCinema app and website. Moreover, one can also stream the race on the YouTube channel.
(with AP inputs)