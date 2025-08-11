Las Vegas Aces 94-86 Connecticut Sun, WNBA: Hammon Hails Wilson For Historic Performance In Win

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon claimed "it's just A'ja being A'ja," when giving her summation of reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson's historic performance.
Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double during the Aces' triumph against the Connecticut Sun.
The 29-year-old centre powered Las Vegas to a 94-86 victory on Sunday, scoring 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting and also tying her career-high total of 20 rebounds.
Wilson also chipped in with five assists, with Jackie Young contributing 21 points and six assists for the Aces (18-14), who won their fourth consecutive game.
It marked her 14th double-double of the season and her sixth career game with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, going level with Tina Charles for the most in WNBA history.
"She probably could have had one of these in the past. I never let her really go to the offensive glass this year, where we've been emphasising that more," Hammon said.
Wilson revealed after the game that she was surprised by how rare the achievement was, telling reporters: "It's huge. I didn't even know as many greats as we have in this league.
"It's kind of a shocker that it's just happening now. It's a blessing. I love what I do. I love what I do.
"I love it so much, so anytime I can come out and just play basketball the way that I love it, and the team, and we're all getting involved, I'm happy with that."
This season, Wilson became the fastest and second-youngest player to reach 5,000 career points.
She also now holds the record for most 30-point games since entering the WNBA in 2018.
Reflecting on that achievement, Wilson added: "It's pretty cool to have my name in the record books when it comes to that.
"I'm pretty sure there's going to be a lot following up. So yeah, it's pretty cool to kind of be the first one."