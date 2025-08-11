Las Vegas Aces 94-86 Connecticut Sun, WNBA: Hammon Hails Wilson For Historic Performance In Win

Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double during the Aces' triumph against the Connecticut Sun

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Las Vegas Aces Aja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson
info_icon

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon claimed "it's just A'ja being A'ja," when giving her summation of reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson's historic performance. 

Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double during the Aces' triumph against the Connecticut Sun. 

The 29-year-old centre powered Las Vegas to a 94-86 victory on Sunday, scoring 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting and also tying her career-high total of 20 rebounds. 

Wilson also chipped in with five assists, with Jackie Young contributing 21 points and six assists for the Aces (18-14), who won their fourth consecutive game.

It marked her 14th double-double of the season and her sixth career game with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, going level with Tina Charles for the most in WNBA history.

WNBA 2025: Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun - | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
Las Vegas Aces 94-86 Connecticut Sun, WNBA: A'ja Wilson Records Historic 30-20 In Hosts' Win

BY Photo Webdesk

"She probably could have had one of these in the past. I never let her really go to the offensive glass this year, where we've been emphasising that more," Hammon said. 

Wilson revealed after the game that she was surprised by how rare the achievement was, telling reporters: "It's huge. I didn't even know as many greats as we have in this league.

"It's kind of a shocker that it's just happening now. It's a blessing. I love what I do. I love what I do.

"I love it so much, so anytime I can come out and just play basketball the way that I love it, and the team, and we're all getting involved, I'm happy with that."

This season, Wilson became the fastest and second-youngest player to reach 5,000 career points.

She also now holds the record for most 30-point games since entering the WNBA in 2018.

Reflecting on that achievement, Wilson added: "It's pretty cool to have my name in the record books when it comes to that. 

"I'm pretty sure there's going to be a lot following up. So yeah, it's pretty cool to kind of be the first one."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son