Other Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Bids Goodbye To Timberwolves As Knicks Complete Blockbuster Trade

Towns could well meet his old team on October 13, with the Wolves and Knicks slated to play each other in preseason

Karl-Anthony-Towns-Joins-New-York-Knicks
Karl-Anthony Towns has joined the Knicks.
info_icon

Karl-Anthony Towns bade farewell to the Minnesota Timberwolves as he completed a trade to the New York Knicks. (More Basketball News)

In a three-team trade also involving the Charlotte Hornets, Towns has joined the Knicks with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo heading the other way.

Towns, a four-time NBA All-Star, averaged 19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. - null
New York Knicks Near Trade For All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns From Minnesota Timberwolves

BY Stats Perform

Having joined the Timberwolves in 2015, Towns said goodbye in an emotional social media message.

"To the Timberwolves Family: Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream," he said.

"Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family.

"Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fuelled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be. You'll always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything."

Towns could well meet his old team on October 13, with the Wolves and Knicks slated to play each other in preseason.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Fahima Khatun Removes Saskia Horley; SCO-W - 19/1 (4 Overs)
  2. South Korea Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 10
  3. Indonesia Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 9
  4. Mohammad Azharuddin Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case
  5. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Is All Smiles At Captains' Day - In Pics
Football News
  1. Real Madrid 0-1 Lille: Carlo Ancelotti Accepts Criticism, Refuses To Make Excuses After Champions League Loss
  2. Tim Kleindienst Receives Maiden Germany Call-Up After Bundesliga Heroics
  3. Liverpool Boss Arne Slot: Mohamed Salah 'Will Always Score Goals'
  4. Diego Simeone Takes Positives But Jan Oblak Slams 'Pitiful' Atletico Madrid Performance
  5. Vincent Kompany: Bayern Munich Must Learn From Defeat To Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Uttarakhand And Himachal, A Concerted Campaign Against "Outsiders" Keeps Up Steam 
  2. Day In Pics: October 03, 2024
  3. Air India: Employees Raise Concerns Over Rest, Privacy As New Policy Asks For Room Sharing
  4. Ahead Of Jharkhand Elections, BJP Puts ‘Bangladeshi Infiltrators’ Narrative Centrestage
  5. No Substance To Claims Of 'Infiltrators' Marrying Tribal Women For Land In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points