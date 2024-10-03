Karl-Anthony Towns bade farewell to the Minnesota Timberwolves as he completed a trade to the New York Knicks. (More Basketball News)
In a three-team trade also involving the Charlotte Hornets, Towns has joined the Knicks with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo heading the other way.
Towns, a four-time NBA All-Star, averaged 19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season.
Having joined the Timberwolves in 2015, Towns said goodbye in an emotional social media message.
"To the Timberwolves Family: Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream," he said.
"Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family.
"Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fuelled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be. You'll always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything."
Towns could well meet his old team on October 13, with the Wolves and Knicks slated to play each other in preseason.