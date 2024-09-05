Paris Paralympics: India's Kapil Parmar Clinches Bronze In Men's 60kg J1 Category

Kapil Parmar etched his name into the history books by becoming India’s first judoka to win a medal at Paralympics on Thursday, September 5. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)
The 24-year-old Parmar beat Brazil's Elieton de OIiveira 10-0, executing an Ippon in just 33 seconds into the bout and end the contest in the men's 60kg J1 category.
All para-athletes in the category wear red colour circles to show that they may need guided-support before, during and after a fixture.
Parmar beat Venezuela’s Marcos Dennis Blanco in the quarter-final bout to book himself a spot in the semis.
However, it was not meant to be as Parmar lost to Iran’s Banitaba Khorrom Abadi in the semi-finals of the event, before beating de OIiveira for a bronze.