Jon Rahm Clinches LIV Golf UK For First Victory On Saudi-Funded Tour

Jon Rahm won LIV Golf UK for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour when Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton three-putted his final hole for a bogey

Jon Rahm will defend his Masters title following his shock move to LIV Golf
Jon Rahm will defend his Masters title following his shock move to LIV Golf Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA
info_icon

Jon Rahm won LIV Golf UK for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour when Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton three-putted his final hole for a bogey. (More Sports News)

Rahm closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13 under at JCB Golf & Country Club, a stroke ahead of Hatton (69), season points leader Joaquin-Niemann (65) and defending champion Cameron-Smith (69).

“Finally got one done,” said Rahm, who has fought a foot problem this season. “You never want to get those feelings to go on for too long, and to get over the hump feels great incredible.

It's been a fantastic week and a fantastic year, and just relieved that it happened. … Feels like I got a lot of weight off my shoulders on that one.”

On the par-4 18th, Hatton hit a 75-foot putt to 5 feet and missed the par try to hand Rahm his first victory since the 2023 Masters. Rahm and Hatton led Legion XIII to the team title.

“Obviously, you always want to win,” Rahm said. “Selfishly, you always want to get that done. But you don't want to see a teammate and a good friend missing a putt for that to happen for me.

It's a bit of an unusual situation that I don't think any of us are used to.”

Rahm is one seven LIV players in the Olympics next week at Le Golf National outside Paris.

The 29-year-old Spanish star joined LIV in December.

Hatton, the Nashville winner in June, played in the group behind Rahm.

“Still pretty raw for me as an individual,” Hatton said. “It's kind of hard to put that to one the side. Golf is generally an individual sport.

