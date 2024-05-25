Other Sports

IWF World Youth Championship 2024: India's Bedabrat Bharali Clinches Gold

The 17-year-old Bharali finished 12kg clear of his competitors with a total lift of 296kg (136 in snatch and 160 in clean and jerk)

X | SAI Media
Indian weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali. Photo: X | SAI Media
info_icon

Assam's teenage weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali won the gold medal in the men's 73kg at the IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru. (More Sports News)

The 17-year-old Bharali finished 12kg clear of his competitors with a total lift of 296kg (136 in snatch and 160 in clean and jerk).

Last year Bharali, an Asian youth champion, finished third in the 67kg category.

Ryan McDonald from the United States finished second with a effort of 125-159-284 while Serhii Kotelevskyi of Ukraine was placed third on 130-153-283.

Indian athlete Rinku Hooda in action at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe. - X | SAI Media
World Para Athletics C'ships: India Bags Silver, Bronze In F46 Javelin After Protest

BY PTI

Sairaj Pardeshi added another medal to the Indian tally as he clinched the bronze medal in the snatch discipline of men's 81kg with a lift of 135kg.

But he missed out on a medal in overall category by just 1kg and finished in fourth position with a total lift of 300kg (135+165).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points
  2. Mumbai: BMC Announces 5 Pc Water Cut From May 30, 10 Pc From June 5
  3. 'Take Care Of...': Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Pak Leader Over Remark On LS Polls; Says 'Won't Tolerate Interference'
  4. Tripura Tribal Woman Sells Newborn Due To Extreme Poverty, Reunited After Oppn Leader's Intervention
  5. Tripura Govt Issues Heavy Rain Alert In All Eight Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Walks Out Of Prasanth Varma’s ‘Rakshas’ Due To Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know
  2. ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Hospitalised, Comedian's Close Friend Shares Picture
  3. Karan Johar Gives Special Gift To Fans On His Birthday; Announces New Project As Director
  4. Chitrangda Singh Casts Her Vote, Calls Upon All To Exercise Most Important Right
  5. Karan Mehra Describes Title Of New Show 'Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak' As Call Of A Wolf Pack
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. FA Cup 2024 Final: Under-Pressure Ten Hag Claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants Him To Stay At Man United
  3. IPL 2024 Final: Knight Riders With 'Quality Spin' Start As Favourites
  4. Kanika Siwach Shines As Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beats Belgium 4-2 In Shootout
  5. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Final Preview
World News
  1. 5 Dead, Several Injured After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Northern Kenya
  2. Al Roker Freezes Internet By Participating In Viral "Boyfriend" Trend
  3. Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
  4. China Warns Taiwan Of War As They Test Ability To 'Seize Power' Through Drills
  5. US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 1 PM Voter Turnout At 39.14%; West Bengal, Jharkhand See Highest Turnout
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest