India's Sangram Singh Remains Optimistic Ahead Of His MMA Debut

The International acclaimed wrestler and gold winner of the Commonwealth heavyweight Wrestling Championship, Sangram Singh is scheduled to make his mixed martial arts debut at European University in Tbilisi, Georgia. (More Sports News)
As the first Indian male wrestler to be selected for a main fight card at GAMA, the Wrestler has gained significant international attention besides his Indian peers.
More than 6000 seats have been sold for the India vs. Pakistan match which is scheduled to take place at the prestigious European University.
This indicates that the venue is fully booked and there are still a few more confirmations for the fight. Also, Sangram Singh the wrestler is quite excited of his first participation in 93 kg category MMA fight against Pakistan.
Talking about training to gain an additional 2-3 kg to ensuring he meets the demands of his first MMA fight, Sangram Singh shares, "I believe that every bit of preparation counts," he stated. "I want to be in the best shape possible for this fight."
Also talking about his nervousness regarding his first MMA fight, Sangram Singh shares, “I see this as an exciting opportunity which has been presented by the almighty. Few opportunities like these arise and the only thing you can think about is seizing it and making the best of it.
"I aim to put on a great show, regardless of the outcome." he added, "I am nervous and I want my debut to be a memorable match. I am not so obsessed about winning rather than hoping to earn the respect of my peers and fans," he added.
Also talking about making country the first priority when participating in international events such as the above, the wrestler shares, “Representing my country on such a prestigious platform is a top priority for me.
"If you don’t view your nation while being a participant in global events, there is something lacking. I’m honored to be the first Indian male wrestler in this position, and I aim to make my nation proud."
Sangram views MMA as a vital sport for youth engagement, referring to it as a Yuva Ka Khel" he shares, "This sport is for the youth who aspire to pursue their passions and stay active. It embodies discipline, fitness, and the spirit of competition that they can incorporate into their lives. I hope my fight can pave the way for them to represent our country in the future."
Being the first representative of India to contest Ali Raza Nasir of Pakistan, there will be other notable combatants who will also be representing their nations. Apart from India, the GAMA championship will also see additional participation from five notable nations including Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan & Ukraine.