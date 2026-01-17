Pakistan Vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: PAK Batter Suffers 'Brain Fade' Moment In Harare - Watch Video

ENG defeated PAK in their U-19 CWC game on Friday
PAK batter Ali Raza suffered a 'brain fade' moment as he threw his wicket away
PAK had restricted ENG to 210 but failed to chase it down
England U-19 cricket team started off their World Cup campaign on a winning note on Friday at Harare's Takashinga Sports Club, defeating Pakistan U-19 side by 37 runs.
However, the game will be remembered for a moment of madness from the Green Shirts when PAK batter Ali Raza suffered a 'brain fade', resulting in a comical run-out.
The incident took place on the third ball of the 47th over of the Pakistan innings when Momim Qamar tucked for a single. Raza reached the striker's end but in an attempt to evade the throw from the opposition fielder, the former stepped out of the crease and allowed the ball to go through the wicket-keeper.
Thomas Rew was the person behind stumps, and who realized that Raza was short of his crease as he whipped off the bails. Despite Raza's attempts to make it in the crease, it was too little too late for the PAK batter.
Watch The Dismissal Here:
Earlier, England defended their total of 210 on a tacky Harare pitch, that had some juice and bite off the track. England bowlers were all over the Pakistan batters like a rash, leaving them 85/6 at one time.
However, captain Farhan Yousaf fought back with a brilliant 65 off 85 deliveries, to wage a lone battle as wickets tumbled around him.