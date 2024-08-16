Other Sports

India's New Olympic Cycle Goal: 'Increased Participation', Says Chef de Mission Gagan Narang

A total of 117 Indian athletes participated across 16 disciplines at the Paris Games and India ended their campaign with six medals – one silver and five bronze

india-paris-olympic-games-2024-x-we-are-team-india
India at Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | We Are Team India
info_icon

Chef de Mission Gagan Narang hailed India's performance in the just-concluded Paris Olympics and said it's time to chalk out a strategic roadmap ahead of the new Olympic cycle to increase the participation in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.  (More Sports News)

A total of 117 Indian athletes participated across 16 disciplines at the Paris Games and India ended their campaign with six medals – one silver and five bronze.

"Firstly, I congratulate the medal winners. A total of 6 medals (1 Silver, 5 Bronze) is a commendable effort," said Narang ahead of his return from the French capital.

"Though, personally, I feel we could have finished with a few more medals, it is worth mentioning the near-misses. There were at least six 4th place finishes and quite a few of our athletes finished in the finals of their respective events.

"This is encouraging, and we should take heart from these results, introspect on the fine margins and how we can better these performances," he added.

Narang, who had won a bronze in shooting at the London Olympics, said the National Sports Federations (NSFs) should chart out a roadmap to increase participation in the next Games.

"We must find ways to build a strong sports culture and increase the number of participations from India. That should be our goal for this new Olympic cycle," he said.

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh - X/Thiagggggggo
Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Also, most importantly I feel whilst we are teaching our athletes how to win, we must also teach them how to accept defeat and come back with a bang."

There were six fourth place finishes in Paris and Narang said it is important to take lessons from the near misses and move ahead.

"There are many learnings and take aways from these performances in Paris. From what I saw at this Olympics, it’s only the small margins that we need to close in now to elevate this performance," he said.

"I will be submitting my observations in an extensive report to the IOA and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. While India has come a long way in the past decade, and we had a fully equipped medical team at the village with Dinshaw Pardiwala as CMO.

"We will grow from strength to strength to compete with the USA and China in the future in sport science backup as well."

'Need to create a pathway for athletes'

Narang said collective efforts must be made to chart an athlete’s career trajectory, which also includes long-term financial literacy and utilising the athlete’s experience by absorbing them into the system.

"To further the growth, collective efforts are being made and should be strengthened further to chart our athlete's career. We need to plan life after sport for an athlete so that their approach is long term," he said.

"Financial literacy, absorbing them into the system and utilizing their knowledge and experience, creating job opportunities in district, state and national sports organizations as administrators and coaches should be a priority."

Narang said such steps will help athletes to pursue their events with confidence.

"Only then will parents and the athletes feel secure to pursue sport professionally and invest their time and efforts in it. We must also focus on athlete’s mental well-being, this is extremely critical for athletes to feel assured and that they are cared for," he noted.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Could Steve Smith's Major League Cricket Success Pave Way For IPL Comeback? 'Never Say Never'
  2. Australia A Vs India A: Indian Women Continue To Look For First Win Of Tour As Aussies Seal ODI Series Too
  3. NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Live Score: Scots Set 146-Run Target For Dutch Women
  4. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
  5. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI, ICC Championship Match Live Score: Vishmi Gunaratne's Century Takes Sri Lanka To 260 In 50 Overs
Football News
  1. Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  2. Meghalaya's Wadjied Ryngkhlem Has Found Comfort At Shillong Lajong But Goal Is To Reach ISL
  3. Le Havre Vs PSG Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Opening Match On TV And Online
  4. Premier League 2024/25: Five Storylines To Look Forward To In The New PL Season
  5. Ed Sheeran: Grammy Award Winner Buys Minority Share In Ipswich Town
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  2. 'No One Remembered Sister Before Lok Sabha Campaign': Supriya Sule Takes Jibe At Ajit Pawar
  3. Will BJP’s OBC Consolidation In Haryana Pay Off In The Face Of Jat Discontent?
  4. 'Probably First Time Since 87/88…': J&K Political Parties Welcome Assembly Poll Dates
  5. PM Modi Speaks To Israel PM Netanyahu, Says 'Reiterated Call For Release Of Hostages, Ceasefire'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  2. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  3. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
World News
  1. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  2. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  3. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  4. Pakistan: More Arrests Expected In Faiz Hameed Court Martial As 3 Retired Officers Detained
  5. Middle-East: Diplomacy Intensifies To Halt Israel-Hamas War And Prevent Wider Regional Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry