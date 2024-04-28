Other Sports

Archery World Cup: India Stun Heavyweights South Korea, Win Historic Recurve Gold

The memorable victory over Olympic champions South Korea has take India's gold medal count to five at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. Indian compound archers had earlier swept the team events, winning men's, women's and mixed team titles

Advertisement

India win recurve gold, Archery World Cup Stage 1, April 28, 2024, Shanghai, SAI Twitter photo
India's gold-winning men's recurve trio of (left to right) Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. Photo: X/SAI Media
info_icon

India secured one of their biggest wins in archery as men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav stunned reigning Olympic champions South Korea to win the gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Sunday. (More Sports News)

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, Indians showed ice-cool composure to get the better of the mighty Koreans without dropping a set.

India won 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53), taking their gold medal count to five in the season-opening global showpiece.

Indian compound archers had swept the team events winning men's, women's and mixed team gold medals on Saturday.

Advertisement

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam later on Saturday clinched a fourth gold in women's compound individual section, while Priyansh settled for a maiden World Cup silver in the men's individual compound section.

India, now, have five gold and one silver so far in the competition.

India's gold-winning compound men's trio of (left to right) Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge stands atop the podium at the medal ceremony of Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. - X/SAI Media
Archery World Cup: India Sweeps Compound Gold; Men, Women, Mixed Teams Put Up Strong Show

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari is also eyeing a gold and will play her women's recurve individual semifinal taking on her Korean rival in the afternoon session.

India are also fighting for a bronze in the recurve mixed team event.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know