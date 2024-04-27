Other Sports

Archery World Cup: India Sweeps All 3 Compound Gold; Men, Women, Mixed Teams Put Up Dominant Show

The top-seeded team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur first beat Italy 236-226 in the women's team final of Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. Their male counterparts Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge then followed it up with a 238-231 trouncing of Netherlands

Indian mens archery team wins World Cup Stage 1 gold, April 27, 2024, SAI Twitter photo
India's gold-winning compound men's trio of (left to right) Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge stands atop the podium at the medal ceremony of Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. Photo: X/SAI Media
The Indian men's, women's and mixed compound teams have swept all three gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. (More Sports News)

The top-seeded team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur first defeated sixth-seeded Italy 236-226 in the women's team final. Their male counterparts Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge then followed it up with a 238-231 trouncing of Netherlands.

The mixed team completed the sweep when the second-seeded Jyothi and Abhishek warded off a late resurgence from their Estonian rivals -- Lisell Jaatma and Robin Jaatma -- to win 158-157 in a thrilling finish.

The women's team dropped just four points from 24 arrows in a clinical display. In the first three ends of six arrows each, Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet missed the perfect 10 only twice to take a sizeable 178-171 lead over Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Elisa Roner.

In the fourth end, the Indians dropped two points but it did not make much of a difference as they clinched the gold medal with an 11-point margin.

The men's team, which had qualified as the fourth seed, produced a near-flawless performance to outclass their Dutch opponents. Abhishek, Priyansh and Prathamesh started with a perfect round of 60 and dropped just two points in the next two ends, before winning the final with another perfect 60 in the last set of six arrows.

(With PTI inputs)

