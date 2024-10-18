India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2024-25, a premier Ultimate Frisbee tournament organized by India Ultimate, the governing body for the sport in the country, will take place at Bessy Beach, Chennai from October 18 to October 20, 2024. (More Sports News)
With 17 teams already registered and more expected, the tournament promises intense action and competition. This annual event is a celebration of the sport's growth in India and a platform for showcasing some of the finest Ultimate talent in the nation.
Off-Season Ultimate (OSU) and India Ultimate are the official broadcasting partners. OSU will stream every match live on their YouTube channel, making it accessible to fans both in India and abroad.
This partnership represents another step in OSU’s mission to increase the visibility of Ultimate Frisbee, a sport that combines elements of football, basketball, and American football while maintaining a strong ethos of sportsmanship.
“We are thrilled to bring the India Ultimate Beach Nationals to a larger audience through our YouTube platform,” said Rishabh Kishore, co-founder of OSU. “This event is a reflection of the tremendous progress Ultimate Frisbee has made in India, and we’re excited to provide a platform for players to shine on a national level.”
As Ultimate Frisbee continues to grow in popularity, tournaments like the India Ultimate Beach Nationals demonstrate not only the sport’s exciting nature but also its ability to foster teamwork, agility, and strategy in a gender-neutral environment.
Live Streaming Details Of India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2024-25
When does the India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2024-25 start?
The India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2024-25 will be played at Bessy Beach in Chennai from October 18 to October 20, 2024.
Where to watch the India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2024-25 matches in India?
The fans in India can watch the India Ultimate Beach Nationals on the YouTube channel of Off-Season Ultimate for free. There will be no broadcasting on TV channels in India.