Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 6, 2025) lauded India's "historic" performance at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, stating that the country's best-ever showing in the marquee event will inspire youngsters.
India Achieves Best-Ever Medal Tally
India achieved a record-breaking milestone at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, securing a total of 22 medals. This impressive tally included six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals.
The performance surpassed India's previous best of 17 medals, set at the 2024 edition of the Championships in Kobe, Japan. India finished 10th on the overall medals table, with Brazil leading the rankings with 15 gold, 20 silver, and nine bronze medals.
China followed in second place with 13 gold, 22 silver, and 17 bronze medals, while Iran secured third place with nine gold, two silver, and five bronze medals.
PM Modi Applauds Para Athletes' Record Feat
Modi expressed his admiration for the Indian para athletes' achievements through a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), sharing an image of all the country's medal winners. He stated, "A historic performance by our para-athletes! This year's World Para-Athletics Championships have been very special. The Indian contingent had its best-ever performance, winning 22 medals, including 6 Gold Medals. Congrats to our athletes."
Modi added, "Their success will inspire several people. I am proud of each and every member of our contingent and wish them the very best for their future endeavours."
India Hosts Mega Para Athletics Event For First Time
This edition marked the first time that India hosted the prestigious World Para Athletics Championships. The event took place in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and featured more than 2,200 participants from over 100 nations, competing in 186 medal events.
The PM acknowledged the honour of hosting such a significant tournament and expressed gratitude to all athletes and support staff from nearly 100 nations who participated in the event. He remarked, "Hosting the tournament in Delhi has also been an honour for India. Gratitude to athletes and support staff from almost 100 nations who were a part of the tournament."
(With PTI inputs)