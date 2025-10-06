India At World Para Athletics Championships: PM Modi Fetes 'Historic' Performance

India tallied a record-breaking 22 medals the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, surpassing its previous best of 17 medals, set at the 2024 edition of the Championships in Kobe, Japan

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India At World Para Athletics Championships: PM Narendra Modi Fetes Historic Performance
India's Preethi Pal, centre, competes in the women's 100m T35 final during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi expressed admiration for Indian para athletes' achievements

  • Writes on X that their success "will inspire several people"

  • Adds that hosting mega event in Delhi was "an honour" for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 6, 2025) lauded India's "historic" performance at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, stating that the country's best-ever showing in the marquee event will inspire youngsters.

India Achieves Best-Ever Medal Tally

India achieved a record-breaking milestone at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, securing a total of 22 medals. This impressive tally included six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals.

The performance surpassed India's previous best of 17 medals, set at the 2024 edition of the Championships in Kobe, Japan. India finished 10th on the overall medals table, with Brazil leading the rankings with 15 gold, 20 silver, and nine bronze medals.

China followed in second place with 13 gold, 22 silver, and 17 bronze medals, while Iran secured third place with nine gold, two silver, and five bronze medals.

India's Sandeep, right, celebrates after finishing third in the men's 200m T44 final during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi. - PTI
India At World Para Athletics Championships: Deepa Malik Says Citizens, Govt 'Must Acknowledge Achievements'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

PM Modi Applauds Para Athletes' Record Feat

Modi expressed his admiration for the Indian para athletes' achievements through a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), sharing an image of all the country's medal winners. He stated, "A historic performance by our para-athletes! This year's World Para-Athletics Championships have been very special. The Indian contingent had its best-ever performance, winning 22 medals, including 6 Gold Medals. Congrats to our athletes."

Related Content
Related Content

Modi added, "Their success will inspire several people. I am proud of each and every member of our contingent and wish them the very best for their future endeavours."

India Hosts Mega Para Athletics Event For First Time

This edition marked the first time that India hosted the prestigious World Para Athletics Championships. The event took place in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and featured more than 2,200 participants from over 100 nations, competing in 186 medal events.

The PM acknowledged the honour of hosting such a significant tournament and expressed gratitude to all athletes and support staff from nearly 100 nations who participated in the event. He remarked, "Hosting the tournament in Delhi has also been an honour for India. Gratitude to athletes and support staff from almost 100 nations who were a part of the tournament."

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Brits Nearing Ton, South Africa Cruising Towards Victory

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup: Pakistan's Sidra Amin Reprimanded - Check Details

  3. Lanka Premier League 2025 Expected To Feature Indian Players, Announce Organisers

  4. NZ-W Vs RSA-W, ICC Women's World Cup: Kapp Takes First-Ball Bates Wicket, Repeats History

  5. NZ-W Vs RSA-W, ICC Women's World Cup: Suzie Bates Makes Record 350th Appearance; 300th Match For Sophie Devine

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  2. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  5. Heavy Rain And Landslides Ravage Darjeeling, Iron Bridge Collapses, At Least 18 Feared Dead

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  5. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs