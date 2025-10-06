India At World Para Athletics Championships: Deepa Malik Says Citizens, Govt 'Must Acknowledge Achievements'

Triple world champion Sumit Antil, who created a Championship Record on his way to gold in the men’s javelin throw F64 event, said that support through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme made all the difference for Indian para athletes

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India At World Para Athletics Championships 2025 reactions sumit antil deepa malik
India's Sandeep, right, celebrates after finishing third in the men's 200m T44 final during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India notch up record haul of 22 medals at World Para Athletics Championships 2025

  • India fourth Asian nation after Qatar, UAE and Japan to host event

  • Reactions pour in from international para athletes on conduct of Championships

With the curtains coming down on the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday (October 5), reactions have begun pouring on Indian para athletes' performance and the organisation of the Championships in the national capital's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

More than 2200 participants from 100-plus nations competed for 186 medal events, with the first-time hosts pocketing a record 22 medals, including six gold, nine silver and seven bronze, their best-ever performance at the marquee event till date.

At previous world championships, India had clinched nine medals at the Dubai 2019 edition, 10 medals at Paris 2023 and 17 medals at 2024 Kobe edition. In the Paralympics too, India’s medal tally witnessed a surge from two medals at 2004 Athens to four medals in 2016 Rio de Janeiro, 19 medals in 2020 Tokyo and 29 medals, their best performance till date, at 2024 Paris Paralympics.

What Sumit Antil Said

Triple world champion Sumit Antil, who created a Championship Record on his way to gold in the men’s javelin throw F64 event, said that support through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) made all the difference for Indian para athletes.

Related Content
Related Content

“TOPS started in 2014 and from there the wheel started turning in the right direction for Indian athletes. From getting international exposure to best-in-class training facilities at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) centres in Sonepat and Gandhinagar, para athletes are provided top-notch coaches, nutritionists, diet, recovery mechanisms which was unheard of before the Commonwealth Games. That has helped our performance improve manifold.”

Deepa Malik, winner of multiple international medals at the Paralympic Games, Asian Para Games and World Championships and a veteran administrator, said that both citizens and the government must now acknowledge the achievements of para athletes.

Deepa added that she had never expected that India will be organising the World Para Athletics Championships so well. “As an athlete and an administrator, I am elated to say how India has successfully hosted 100-plus countries, and this has been the biggest-ever celebration of para sport in India.

This is going to create so much awareness and love in the hearts of Indians and not just India at the global map. Last time when we had the biggest conglomeration of para sports in a multi-nation tournament, it was Commonwealth Games 2010. The scene today is altogether different when it comes to the organisation of the Games, from infrastructure to accommodation, travel to volunteers, etc,” she said.

File photo of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. - SAI Media
World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Questions Arise As Foreign Coaches Bitten By Stray Dogs Inside JLN Stadium

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Reactions From Foreign Para Athletes

Fleur Jong, a six-time gold medallist in World Championships and three-time Paralympic medallist from The Netherlands, praised the Indian hospitality and the welcoming attitude of the hosts. Fleur, a double amputee, won two gold medals in the long jump and 100m T64 category in New Delhi.

“It has been a fantastic experience here in India. The people, including the officials, volunteers, medical staff, hotel staff all have been very welcoming and always ready to help. The event has been organised very well. I look forward to coming back whenever the opportunity comes,” Fleur said.

Paralympic medallist and coach Amit Saroha, who trains World Championship medallists Ekta Bhyan and Dharambir, said the Para Worlds were the best organised international event in India till date and that the hosts were capable of staging the Paralympics now.

There was more praise for India.

World champion in long jump T64 class, Markus Rehm of Germany said: “This is my second time here but I enjoyed every moment here in India. The hospitality was great; people are super friendly.”

Canada’s Greg Stewart, who became a World Champion in the shot put discipline in New Delhi, said that “Indian culture is very different from what we have back in Canada, but the hospitality has been incredible. I felt the warmth everywhere I went around the stadium or the city.”

Para long jumper Derek Loccident of USA, who bagged silver in the T64 event, said: "I have had a great experience here in New Delhi, India. I have been here for more than a week. From food to the overall organisation of the event has been simply fantastic.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: BAN Crush AFG By 6 Wickets To Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

  3. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

  4. Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women, 1st T20I: UAE-W Beat ZIM-W By 35 Runs, Lead Series 1-0

  5. India A Vs Australia A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: Prabhsimran Ton, Iyer-Parag Fifties Guide Hosts To 2-1 Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  3. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  5. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dasa Mahavidya: The Feminine, As Master Not Muse

  2. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  3. Supreme Court To Hear Plea By Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Against His Detention Under NSA On Oct 6

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

Entertainment News

  1. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  2. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  3. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  4. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  2. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  3. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  4. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  5. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra