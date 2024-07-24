Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics: Assam Sends 'Gamosas', Heartfelt Messages To Lovlina Borgohain

Should she secure another medal, Lovlina would be the first Indian boxer to achieve back-to-back Olympic medals and the third Indian athlete to win consecutive individual medals in the post-independence era

Lovlina Borgohain-paris olympics-boxing
Lovlina Borgohain. Photo: X/@lovlinaborgohain
info_icon

Best wishes in the form of Assamese 'gamosas' (scarves or towels), chocolates, and heartfelt messages are being sent to boxer Lovlina Borgohain from her home state Assam as she prepares to secure her second Olympic medal at the Paris Games.  (More Sports News)

During a heartfelt ceremony here on Tuesday, well-wishers from budding players to senior sportspersons filled a large board with messages for Lovlina, while her sister's mother-in-law meticulously packed a gamosa and chocolates, handing them to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary general Hemanta Kalita.

"With these gifts, please convey my blessings to Lovlina. We have full faith that she will make us proud again," the 60-year-old woman said, her face beaming with pride and emotion.

Nikhat Zareen. - nikhat_zareen/X
Indian Boxers At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Full Boxing Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch - Know Complete Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kalita, who will leave for Paris next week, gently explained that the chocolates could melt and stain the gamosa, leading the woman to reluctantly retract the chocolate bars.

"This shows the depth of our affection for her. We are confident she will surpass her previous achievements," remarked Lovlina's sister Lima, participating alongside her mother-in-law and son in the signature campaign.

"Our entire family calls upon every Indian to pray for Lovlina's success, so she can bring greater glory to our nation," she added.

Present at the event, Assam Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa expressed solidarity from the entire state in wishing Lovlina success.

"The entire state of Assam stands united in wishing her the very best. May she continue to make us proud and bring honor to our nation," Garlosa affirmed.

Kalita voiced his optimism about Lovlina clinching the gold this time.

"For the past six to seven years, even before the Tokyo Olympics, she has dedicated herself tirelessly. She is in her comfort zone in the 45 kg category, and I am confident she will win the gold this time," he asserted.

Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain (left) at the Fit India Champions podcast with host Ekta Vishnoi. - SAI
Lovlina Borgohain Hopeful Of Leveraging Tokyo 2020 Lessons For Top Show At Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kalita, also serving as the secretary of Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA), noted that Lovlina has already settled into the Games Village and is in excellent form.

Assessing the overall expectations for Indian boxers at the Olympics, he predicted, "Of the six participants, we anticipate securing three medals – two in women's events and one in men's. Even if we miss out on three medals, we are assured of returning with at least two."

Accompanying him to Paris will be a 'good luck gamosa' signed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for Lovlina, the sole participant from Assam in the Paris Olympics.

Lovlina, the second boxer from Assam to compete in the Olympics after Shiva Thapa, who represented India in the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, made history in Tokyo by becoming the first Assamese to claim an Olympic medal, a bronze.

Should she secure another medal, Lovlina would be the first Indian boxer to achieve back-to-back Olympic medals and the third Indian athlete, following wrestler Sushil Kumar (2008 & 2012) and shuttler PV Sindhu (2016 & 2020), to win consecutive individual medals in the post-independence era.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Aim To Go Top Of Table
  2. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Bat First In Do-Or-Die Match
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  4. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
Football News
  1. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  2. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  3. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  5. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves
  2. Saturn, Moon To Form Rare 'Lunar Occultation' On July 25, Some Cities In India To Witness
  3. Day In Pics: July 24, 2024
  4. Delhi: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted After Touching Iron Gate On Waterlogged Street; BJP Slams AAP
  5. Waterlogging In Delhi After Rains
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  2. Celine Dion To Make Her On-Stage Comeback At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Be Honoured With Gold Coin Issued By Grevin Museum, Paris
  4. 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Trailer Review: Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga Up The Ante With Their Electrifying Chemistry As Joker And Harley Quinn
  5. Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Back To Back Box Office Flops: You Have To Learn To See The Silver Lining
US News
  1. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  2. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  3. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  4. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  5. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
World News
  1. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Seeking 'Common Ground' With China In Talks On Ending War With Russia
  2. Typhoon Gaemi: 8 Dead In Philippines; Offices Closed In Taiwan Ahead Of Storm
  3. Nepal Plane Crash: Exact Moment Of Mishap At Kathmandu Airport | On Cam
  4. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  5. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  3. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  4. 'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas In MLC; Paris Olympics Football Event To Kick Off
  7. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves