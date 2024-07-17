Other Sports

No Clarity Over Why Shot Putter Abha Khatua's Name Dropped From Indian Paris Olympics Contingent

When contacted, a World Athletics official also refused to comment on the issue

Abha-Khatua-file-photo-indian-shot-putter
File photo of Paris Olympics-qualified Indian shot putter Abha Khatua.
info_icon

Shot putter Abha Khatua had decided to pursue her Olympic dream despite a family tragedy recently but the national record-holder is missing from India's Paris-bound contingent and as of now, there is no clear answer as to why her name has been knocked off the list. (More Sports News)

Khatua left the country for Spala in Turkiye, the base for India's Olympic-bound athletics contingent, on July 11 along with her other team-mates. But the very next day, she was not there in the list of track and field Olympic participants published by World Athletics.

The 29-year-old, who made the Paris Games cut through the world rankings quota, eventually did not figure in the Indian contingent of 117 approved by the sports ministry.

The track and field team now has 29 members, instead of the 30 who were announced by the Athletics Federation of India.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in action at the 50kg category of Asian Olympic Qualifier 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. - File
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Wrestling SWOT Analysis

BY Associated Press

There is no word yet on whether her name has been dropped owing to injury, a doping violation or any other technical issue. Repeated attempts to reach her have been unsuccessful and the officialdom has decided to stonewall queries around her absence.

An Athletics Federation of India official merely said that the AFI was not aware of any issue with her.

When contacted, a World Athletics official also refused to comment on the issue.

"World Athletics has a long-standing practice not to provide specific comment on individual selection decisions," the official responded to a PTI query.

Born to a farmer father at Khurshi village near Narayangarh town in West Bengal's West Midnapur district, Khatua tried her hand at a variety of track and field disciplines before settling for shot put five years ago.

Indian race walker Suraj Panwar (first from left) at the Youth Olympics 2018. - X | Athletics Federation Of India.jpg
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Race Walker Suraj Panwar Chases Dreams In Debut Entry

BY PTI

Before leaving India on July 11, she spoke to PTI and revealed that she would make her Olympic debut despite the death of her sister-in-law (brother's wife) recently.

Khatua was close to her and admitted to being in a shock but she decided to go ahead nonetheless given the sacrifices that her parents had made despite their modest means.

"I lost my sister-in-law a few days ago and so I am not in the best of mental state. No doubt, I was excited after I qualified for the Paris Games, because becoming an Olympian is every athlete's dream.

"I had thought of this since childhood," she had said on July 11, just before heading to Spala.

"I got a jolt because of this family tragedy. I am of course taking part in my first Olympics. My parents have sacrificed a lot to see me compete in the Olympics."

But less than 10 days before the Games, that dream seems to have fallen apart and without a known reason at this point.

Khatua was not in the frame for the Olympics till she broke the national record at the Federation Cup in April in Bhubaneswar with a gold-winning throw of 18.41m.

Even after that, she was outside the qualification bracket before her gold winning throw of 17.53m -- a mediocre effort by any standard -- at the National Inter-State Championships.

Khatua, who was well below the cut initially in the Road to Paris list of World Athletics, jumped to 21st in rankings with 1059 points from the National Inter-State Championships, which was a category A event unlike the category F status of the Federation Cup.

Thirty-two athletes will compete in the women's shot put event in Paris. Fifteen took the automatic qualification route by breaching the 18.80m mark while 17 made the cut through world rankings.

Last year, Khatua crossed the 18m mark twice in less than three months, but that was not enough to secure her a ticket to the Hangzhou Asian Games, though many believed that she should have been picked.

Even at that time, there was no explanation offered as to why she was not preferred despite reasonably good performances.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  2. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
  4. Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  2. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  3. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  4. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  5. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Ek Din Jaana Hi Tha...': Bhole Baba's Controversial Statement On Hathras Stampede That Killed 121
  2. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda Encounter
  3. Nara Lokesh Invites IT Firms To Relocate To Vizag Amid Concerns Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota Bill
  4. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  5. 'Drunk' Son Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Crashes Speeding Car Into Temp Trunk | VIDEO
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Opted For An Intimate Wedding At Their House In Mumbai
  2. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  3. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  5. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  4. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  5. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
World News
  1. Thailand Hotel Deaths: After Cyanide Traces In Cups, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide | What We Know
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  5. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism