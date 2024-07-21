Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Archers And Rowers First To Check-In At Games Village

"The athletes are slowly settling in and are exploring the Village,” said Narang, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist shooter

South Paris Arena ahead of 2024 Olympic Games, AP photo
South Paris Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Photo: AP
info_icon

India's chef-de-mission for Paris Olympics, Gagan Narang on Saturday informed that archery and rowing contingents are first from the country to check in at the Games village and said the athletes are eager to begin their campaign at the sporting extravaganza. (Indian Athletes' Paris Schedule | More Sports News)

While archery and rowing contingents checked in at Paris Games village on Friday, the Indian men's hockey team will arrive on Saturday from the Netherlands, where it was undergoing its final preparation.

"I arrived in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked-in.

"The athletes are slowly settling in and are exploring the Village,” said Narang, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist shooter.

He further stated the mood among the athletes is that of excitement and anticipation.

"The mood is certainly upbeat. We have the Indian men's hockey team arriving on Saturday. Surely, I am reminded of my hay days at the Olympics as an athlete.

"While there is a lot of excitement, athletes will also want to get some game time in the competition arenas. We want to make sure the athletes’ have everything they need ahead of the start of their respective events," added Narang, a four-time Olympian.

The decorated Indian shooter, who is also the recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri awards, expressed his gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing him as the chef-de-mission for the Paris Games.

"It is a matter of great honour for me to travel with the Indian contingent as the Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics. I express my heartfelt gratitude for considering me for the role, and giving me a chance to once again serve my country on the sports' biggest stage," Narang said.

"As an athlete myself, I fully understand the requirements of elite athletes at the world's greatest sporting extravaganza. I will work strenuously to motivate and inspire the Indian contingent, while also safeguarding their priorities to perform their optimum.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play the role of the primary liaison between our athletes, the organising committee, and other relevant stakeholders during the Games and will ensure a smooth and efficient process," he said.

The Indian men's hockey team in action during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 match against Netherlands in Bhubaneswar. - Photo: Hockey India
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Meet The Indian Contingent - From Seasoned Olympians, To Rookies

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India will be represented by 117 athletes across 20 disciplines at the Paris Olympics.

"It is a matter of great pride for me to see the growing number of medal contenders in the Indian contingent. Each and every athlete in our contingent is capable of not only being on-par against the best athletes of the world but can also surpass them and bring laurels to the nation," Narang said.

"Having a strong contingent puts India on the hot seat as we gear up for Paris."

The Paris Games will be held from July 26 to August 11.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Eye Another Big Win
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies Frustrate England With Lead But Hosts Overturn Deficit - In Pics
  4. IPL 2025: KL Rahul To Leave LSG For RCB? Report Sparks Internet Chatter
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: Chances Of India Travelling To Pakistan Are Slim: Ex-PCB Chief
Football News
  1. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  2. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  3. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  4. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  5. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  4. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  5. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand: 3 People Die After Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route; 8 Other Injured
  2. India News LIVE: JD(U), YSRCP Demand Special Category Status For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh At All Party Meeting In Parliament
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Fury Kills 3 Pilgrims In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, IMD Issues ‘Red-Orange Alerts’ For Several States
  4. Odisha: Doctors Remove 77 Needles From Girl's Head; Quack Arrested For Needle Piercing
  5. NEET-UG 2024 Results Reveal High-Performing Candidates In Specific Centres | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Dating 'Two Successful Actors' In The Past And Being Labelled A 'Cheater': I Am Still Living With It
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Food Poisoning
  4. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Witnesses Growth
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Share FIRST Glimpse Of Their Daughter: Our Baby Girl Continues To Keep Us Very Busy
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. 3 Killed, 87 Injured After Israel Attacks Yemen’s Hodeida Under Houthis
  2. US Prez Biden Tolerating Treatment Well, Continuing His Presidential Duties: White House Doc
  3. In New Advisory, US Asks Its Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh
  4. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  5. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate