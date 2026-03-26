Mansukh Mandaviya Hails Role Of Tribal India In Sports While Assuring Best Performance In Upcoming Asian Games

India's sports minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, also assured that the Asian games selection will be monitored to be fair and transparent, with performance being given the utmost priority

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Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya comments
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assures fair selection process for Asian games while hoping for best-ever performance. Photo: X | Mansukh Mandaviya
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  • Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assures that the selection process for the upcoming Asian games will be done on Performance

  • He also expressed confidence that India will give their best-ever performance in Asian Games to be held in September-October

  • Mandaviya also acknowledged the role of tribal India in shaping India's sporting legacy, while praising archer Deepika Kumari

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday expressed confidence that India will deliver its best-ever performance at the upcoming Asian Games and assured that the selection of the contingent for the continental showpiece would be transparent and fair.

"India will deliver its best-ever performance at the Asian Games. Performance will always be the top priority, and selection processes will be fair, transparent and monitored," said Mandaviya about the Games scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September-October this year, while addressing the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games.

Mandaviya said that KITG marks a historic beginning for Chhattisgarh as a permanent host, with the games set to be organised annually across regions including Bastar, Sarguja and Raipur.

The games will continue until April 3.

"Sporting talent is not limited to metropolitan cities; it thrives in tribal villages and across diverse regions of the country. The introduction of the Khelo India Tribal Games aims to identify and promote this untapped potential," said Mandaviya.

Emphasising that sports goes beyond medals, he noted that games instil discipline, balance and life lessons, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote a strong sporting culture in the country.

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Referring to Olympian archer Deepika Kumari, Mandaviya highlighted the significant contribution of tribal communities to India’s sporting legacy.

He added that the event will also boost tourism and regional development, drawing participants and attention from across the country.

He also reiterated the country’s ambition to host the Olympics in 2036 and break into the top 10 globally by then, with a long-term vision of becoming a top-five sporting nation by 2047.

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