CWG 2030: Cricket, Hockey And Two Indigenous Indian Sports Likely To Feature, Says Mandaviya

The confirmed disciplines for the 2030 Commonwealth Games are athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, table tennis and para table tennis, bowls and para bowls, weightlifting and para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, netball and boxing

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CWG 2030: Cricket, Hockey And Two Indigenous Indian Sports Likely To Feature, Says Mandaviya
File photo of Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Photo: X | Mansukh Mandaviya
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Commonwealth Sport delegation visited India to assess preparations in host city Ahmedabad

  • Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Kho-Kho, and Yoga under consideration from indigenous sports, Mansukh Mandaviya said

  • Two sports out of hockey, T20 cricket and rugby sevens are mandatory in the CWG

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the 2030 Commonwealth Games is likely to feature two indigenous Indian sports in an elaborate event programme that will definitely have hockey and cricket among others.

The Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by its President Donald Rukare, CEO Katie Sadleir, Director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall, Director of Sport Ann-Louise Morgan, and major events expert Neil Carney, was in India last week to assess preparations in host city Ahmedabad.

The delegation met Mandaviya on Friday and discussed time-lines to ensure "efficient delivery" and legacy planning for optimum utilisation of infrastructure after the Games.

"Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Kho-Kho, and Yoga are under consideration from among our indigenous sports. Two of them should make the cut," Mandaviya told reporters during an interaction in New Delhi.

The Minister also confirmed that cricket and hockey, which did not make the cut for the upcoming Glasgow edition this year, are certain to make a comeback in what is likely to be a 17-sport roster. The Glasgow Games are to feature only 10 disciplines and India's core medal sports like shooting, wrestling, and badminton have been dropped to prevent the overall cost from ballooning.

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"Both cricket and hockey will be there," he asserted.

"Commonwealth Sport has gone back with a very good impression of India and its initiatives like the Khelo India Scheme, that crossed 60,000 athletes, representing over 30 states and Union Territories," he said.

Athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, table tennis and para table tennis, bowls and para bowls, weightlifting and para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, netball and boxing are the confirmed disciplines for the 2030 CWG.

Two sports out of hockey, T20 cricket and rugby sevens are mandatory in the CWG.

Mandaviya had earlier said that plans are afoot to launch a nationwide campaign featuring iconic athletes and youth leaders to build momentum for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The Commonwealth Games will be back in the country for the first time in two decades. India hosted the event for the first and only time so far in 2010 in Delhi.

India won the hosting rights last year, beating competition from Nigeria.

The country is also in the running to become an Olympic host in 2036, again in Ahmedabad.

The Minister said detailed planning is currently underway across 23 ministries to ensure that the government is able to deliver a successful CWG in 2030.

"Similar coordination will be done if we get the 2036 Olympic Games. The central government will provide all the support that the host city would need but ultimately the identity of the Games is the host city and a majority of the work will be done by the local government," he said.

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