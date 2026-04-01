Brazil Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ancelotti's Side Up For Big Test Against Last Edition's Semifinalists

Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes (8) shoots to score during an international friendly soccer match in Cleveland. AP Photo

Brazil Vs Morocco LIVE Score Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C encounter at the New York New Jersey Stadium on June 14, Sunday. Brazil and Morocco are set for a high-stakes Group C clash to open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns. Managed by Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil enters the tournament with a star-studded squad, including Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, as they pursue a record-extending sixth title. However, the Seleção face uncertainty regarding Neymar, who remains sidelined with a calf injury. Morocco, meanwhile, arrives as one of the tournament's most dangerous sides after their historic semi-final run in 2022. Under Mohamed Ouahbi, the Atlas Lions emphasize defensive cohesion and lethal counter-attacking, spearheaded by captain Achraf Hakimi and playmaker Brahim Díaz. While injuries to key defenders like Nayef Aguerd present a challenge, Morocco remain confident and refuse to play the underdog role. As the strongest teams in a group that also includes Scotland and Haiti, both sides will view this opener as a pivotal match to set the tempo for their knockout-stage ambitions. Expect a tactical battle where Brazil’s technical flair is pitted against Morocco’s disciplined, high-intensity system. Follow play-by-play updates of the BRA vs MOR match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jun 2026, 02:05:43 am IST Brazil Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Location: New York, New Jersey, USA Stadium: MetLife Stadium Date: Sunday, 14 June Kick-off Time: 14/06/2026 – 03:30 AM (IST)