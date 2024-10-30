Other Sports

Gujarat Giants Vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas Vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Here is all you need to know about the Day 13 matches of Pro Kabaddi League season 11: venue, head-to-head record, telecast and live streaming details

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League
Tamil Thalaivas played out a 30-30 tie in their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 27. Photo: Pro Kabaddi League
The 13th day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 has Gujarat Giants facing off against Tamil Thalaivas, and UP Yoddhas meeting Haryana Steelers on Wednesday (October 30, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)

Gujarat Giants head into this game on the back of a defeat against UP Yoddhas on October 27. They lost the match 29-35 and it was their second loss of the season. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, played out a 30-30 tie in their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 27.

As for the second encounter of the night, UP Yoddhas head into this clash after a win against Gujarat Giants on October 27. They won the match 35-29 and it was their third win of the season. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers got the better of Dabang Delhi K. C. in their last match by a 41-34 scoreline on October 28.

Gujarat Giants Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Giants have faced Tamil Thalaivas 10 times in the history of PKL. Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record, winning six times while Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on three occasions. One match between these teams ended in a tie. The last Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match saw the former come out on top with a 42-30 victory in season 10.

UP Yoddhas Vs Haryana Steelers: Head-To-Head Record

UP Yoddhas have faced Haryana Steelers 10 times in the history of PKL. Both teams have won four and lost four matches, while two games ended in ties. The last UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers match saw the latter come out on top with a 50-34 victory in season 10.

Gujarat Giants Vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas Vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Day 13 matches of PKL 11 be played?

The Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas game will be played on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8pm IST, and UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where will the Day 13 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?

Both the Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

