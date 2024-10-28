Pro Kabaddi League 11: Tamil Thalaivas Play Thrilling 30-30 Tie With Jaipur Pink Panthers

As the first half progressed, Sachin led the charge for the Tamil Thalaivas while Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Kandola and Ankush Rathee were making the most number of inroads for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The experienced Surjeet Singh then inflicted an ALL OUT on the Tamil Thalaivas, which gave the Jaipur Pink Panthers a 6-point lead at the 10-minute mark. From then on in, the Jaipur Pink Panthers began to consolidate on their lead, and went into the half-time break with the score at 21-16.