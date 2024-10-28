Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: Tamil Thalaivas Play Thrilling 30-30 Tie With Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sachin top-scored for the Tamil Thalaivas with 11 points, and Arjun Deshwal scored 7 points for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. This is the second tied game in PKL season 11 so far

Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Photo: Special Arrangement
The Tamil Thalaivas pulled off a fantastic heist at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad on Sunday, when they clinched a tie in the dying seconds of the match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. (More Sports News)

The two sides ended the game locked on 30-30 with Sachin top scoring for the Tamil Thalaivas with 11 points to his name. For the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal scored 7 points and Vikash Kandola added 6 more to the cause. The result is also the second time a game has ended in a tie in PKL Season 11, so far.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers started off proceedings with the skipper Arjun Deshwal picking up the first points. After which both sides traded blows with equal measure in the early minutes, before the Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled into a 2-point lead. Sachin landed the game’s first Super Tackle on Arjun Deshwal, to bring the Tamil Thalaivas back on level terms, in what was turning out to be tightly contested match.

As the first half progressed, Sachin led the charge for the Tamil Thalaivas while Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Kandola and Ankush Rathee were making the most number of inroads for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The experienced Surjeet Singh then inflicted an ALL OUT on the Tamil Thalaivas, which gave the Jaipur Pink Panthers a 6-point lead at the 10-minute mark. From then on in, the Jaipur Pink Panthers began to consolidate on their lead, and went into the half-time break with the score at 21-16.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After the break it was Chandran Ranjith who started the comeback for the Tamil Thalaivas. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers continued to lead the contest with the captain Arjun Deshwal, along with Vikash Kandola and Ankush Rathee having the biggest impact. The Jaipur Pink Panthers were able to keep the Tamil Thalaivas at bay for the majority of second half, and protected their lead quite well.

For the Tamil Thalaivas, Sachin gave it his all to bring the team back into the contest in the final phase of play. And just as it looked like the contest would go the way of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, it was Nitesh Kumar and the defenders, along with Sachin, who clinched the tie for the Tamil Thalaivas.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Monday, October 28 is as follows:

Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – 8pm

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates – 9pm

