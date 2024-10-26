Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: Dabang Delhi Rally To Beat Telugu Titans 41-37

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar scored 15 points and Ashu Malik added another 15 , while Pawan Sehrawat starred for the Telugu Titans with 18 points

Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans
Action frm the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The Dabang Delhi K.C. returned to winning ways when they defeated the Telugu Titans at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Led by Naveen Kumar, the Dabang Delhi K.C. won by 41-37, with the captain scoring 15 points and Ashu Malik adding another 15 to the cause. For the Telugu Titans, it was Pawan Sehrawat with 18 points and Ashish Narwal with 9 points, who stood out.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. were out of the blocks very quickly with Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik picking up some early points. For the Telugu Titans, who were being cheered on by the home crowd, it was Ashish Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat with the early points. But it was the Dabang Delhi K.C. who led the contest after the initial exchanges.

With the game reaching the 10-minute mark, Pawan Sehrawat landed a couple of Super Raids which helped the Telugu Titans storm into the lead. The Telugu Titans at this point had a slender 1-point lead, and the whole stadium cheering them on.

As the half wore on, the Telugu Titans cranked up the style a couple of notches, and the high-flyer Pawan Sehrawat was leading the charge. He landed an ALL OUT on the Dabang Delhi K.C. just before the break, to give the Telugu Titans a 20-15 lead at the half-time break. Pawan, who was looking very dangerous, had completed his Super 10 in the first half as well.

The second half saw Dabang Delhi K.C. mount a comeback right from the starting and within the first few minutes they brought the scores back on level terms. Early in the second half, Ashu Malik also reached the 10-point mark for Dabang Delhi K.C., while the Naveen Express was also shifting gears.

Action from the Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match in Hyderabad. - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: Bengal Warriorz, U Mumba Play Out Thriller; Season Gets Its First Tie

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Telugu Titans’ lead had been wiped out within the first phase of the second half, as the Dabang Delhi K.C. side had wrestled the momentum away from them.

Naveen also completed his Super 10 before the half-hour mark and Dabang Delhi K.C. went into the final 10 minutes of the game with a 6-point lead to boast off. From then on in, the Dabang Delhi K.C. decided to consolidate their lead and defended well to keep the Telugu Titans at bay.

In the final minutes, Dabang Delhi K.C. inflicted an ALL OUT on the Telugu Titans, which all but killed off any hopes of a comeback for the home team. Eventually, the Dabang Delhi side walked off winners in what was a very well contested game.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Sunday, October 27 is as follows:

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8pm

Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants – 9pm

