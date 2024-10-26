Pro Kabaddi League 11: Dabang Delhi Rally To Beat Telugu Titans 41-37

As the half wore on, the Telugu Titans cranked up the style a couple of notches, and the high-flyer Pawan Sehrawat was leading the charge. He landed an ALL OUT on the Dabang Delhi K.C. just before the break, to give the Telugu Titans a 20-15 lead at the half-time break. Pawan, who was looking very dangerous, had completed his Super 10 in the first half as well.